Netflix Inc said it would cut traffic by 25 percent on networks across Europe in a relief measure for Internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage due to government “shelter in place” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The streaming giant, which has already deployed a way to reduce its traffic on networks in Italy and Spain by one-quarter, on Saturday said it would do the same for the rest of Europe.
Netflix said it would remove the highest bandwidth streams within each resolution category for the next 30 days in Europe, wherein users might notice a slight decrease in video quality within each category.
“Our goal is simple: to maintain the quality of service for our members, while supporting ISPs who are facing unprecedented strain on their networks,” the company said.
Netflix said that it would continue to adhere with normal procedures for all other networks “until and unless they experience issues of their own.”
Netflix had more than 42 million subscribers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East at the end of the first quarter of last year, an exchange filing showed, with the bulk estimated to be in Europe.
Alphabet Inc’s YouTube and Amazon.com Inc joined Netflix in responding to a call by EU Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry Thierry Breton to cut picture quality to prevent overload.
Walt Disney Co’s streaming service Disney+, which is set to launch in Britain and most major European markets tomorrow, has delayed its launch in France by two weeks at the request of the French government.
Anticipating higher consumer demand, the company is instituting measures to “lower our overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25 percent in all of the markets launching Disney+ on March 24th,” said Kevin Mayer, head of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international business.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —
INSTALLMENTS: Those affected by COVID-19 would be allowed to defer some taxes for a year or pay in installments over up to three years, the minister of finance said Companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would be allowed to delay paying corporate income tax for a year or pay it in installments, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday, as industrial heavyweights press for sweeping tax cuts. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) made the announcement at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee, saying that tax cuts would require lengthy legal revisions before they could be implemented, while grace periods only need executive orders, which he could issue right away. “I will promulgate administrative orders later in the day that would allow companies affected by the pandemic to postpone paying business