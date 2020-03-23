Firms to increase toilet paper, instant noodle production

Local manufacturers of instant noodles and toilet paper have pledged to boost production amid public fears of shortages of basic household items due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a Facebook post that the manufacturers during a meeting pledged to run their production lines around the clock for the next two weeks to meet a surge in demand.

Participating instant noodle producers include Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) and Wei Lih Food Industrial Co (維力食品), while toilet paper suppliers include YFY Inc (永豐餘控股), Cheng Loong Corp (正隆紙業) and Golden Century Paper Co (金盛世紙業), the ministry said.

The nation saw a panic run on food and basic household items — with toilet paper at the top of the list — after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged above 100 last week.

Supermarkets had to limit customers to one pack of toilet paper per person to prevent their shelves from being emptied.

Toilet paper stocks are sufficient to meet basic demand, the ministry said, but it asked people to stop hoarding the commodity to keep supermarket workers from becoming exhausted due to having to constantly restock shelves.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Thursday took to Facebook to assure the public that there would be no food shortages, telling people to spend as much as they can on food and even toilet paper, because “you can’t buy everything.”

“Buy as much as possible. There is plenty of supply,” Su said, adding that the government has 900,000 tonnes of food in stock and that Taiwan has so much toilet paper manufacturing capacity that production had to be capped at 60 percent to avoid waste.