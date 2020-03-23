One-year time deposit rate falls below 1 percent

CUMULATIVE EFFECT: By cutting their deposit rates, Land Bank of Taiwan and Bank of Taiwan would cost clients with NT$1 million NT$2,523 in annual income

Staff writer, with CNA





The benchmark one-year time deposit rate offered by local banks has dropped below 1 percent after the central bank last week cut its key interest rates amid mounting concerns over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

State-owned Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) has cut its deposit rates by 0.05 to 0.3 percentage points and lowered its one-year time deposit rate from 1.09 percent to 0.84 percent, the lowest in the nation’s history. The new rates are to take effect today.

Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) has also announced that it would reduce deposit rates by 0.25 to 0.295 percentage points, pushing down its one-year time deposit rate to 0.84 percent, also effective from today.

The moves by the nation’s major banks would cost their clients with NT$1 million (US$33,001) in one-year time deposit accounts NT$2,523 in interest income, as they would see their annual interest income fall from NT$10,955 at a rate of 1.09 percent.

The central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing its discount rate to 1.125 percent, the lowest level in Taiwan’s history.

The rate on accommodations with collateral has also dropped to 1.5 percent, and the rate on accommodations without collateral has declined to 3.375 percent, the central bank said.

Interest income in the banking industry is expected to fall by NT$13.7 billion annually, accounting for 3.8 percent of its annual profit, said Lin Shih-chieh (林士傑), head of the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance’s Financial Research Institute.