The benchmark one-year time deposit rate offered by local banks has dropped below 1 percent after the central bank last week cut its key interest rates amid mounting concerns over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
State-owned Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) has cut its deposit rates by 0.05 to 0.3 percentage points and lowered its one-year time deposit rate from 1.09 percent to 0.84 percent, the lowest in the nation’s history. The new rates are to take effect today.
Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) has also announced that it would reduce deposit rates by 0.25 to 0.295 percentage points, pushing down its one-year time deposit rate to 0.84 percent, also effective from today.
The moves by the nation’s major banks would cost their clients with NT$1 million (US$33,001) in one-year time deposit accounts NT$2,523 in interest income, as they would see their annual interest income fall from NT$10,955 at a rate of 1.09 percent.
The central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing its discount rate to 1.125 percent, the lowest level in Taiwan’s history.
The rate on accommodations with collateral has also dropped to 1.5 percent, and the rate on accommodations without collateral has declined to 3.375 percent, the central bank said.
Interest income in the banking industry is expected to fall by NT$13.7 billion annually, accounting for 3.8 percent of its annual profit, said Lin Shih-chieh (林士傑), head of the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance’s Financial Research Institute.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —
INSTALLMENTS: Those affected by COVID-19 would be allowed to defer some taxes for a year or pay in installments over up to three years, the minister of finance said Companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would be allowed to delay paying corporate income tax for a year or pay it in installments, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday, as industrial heavyweights press for sweeping tax cuts. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) made the announcement at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee, saying that tax cuts would require lengthy legal revisions before they could be implemented, while grace periods only need executive orders, which he could issue right away. “I will promulgate administrative orders later in the day that would allow companies affected by the pandemic to postpone paying business