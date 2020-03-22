The US dollar eased on Friday after a rally that put it on track for its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis, as a global scramble for US dollar funding sent other currencies reeling.
Currencies from the Australian dollar to the British pound tumbled to multiyear lows this week, after coordinated rate cuts by central banks and billions of US dollars of fund injections failed to calm panicky markets.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar on Friday, gaining NT$0.204 to close at NT$30.302, down 0.3 percent for the week.
“The dollar has taken a rotation lower following interventions and the threat of interventions over the last day,” Action Economics LLC analysts said in a report.
From Brazil to Norway, policymakers are leaping to defend their currencies against the onslaught of the US dollar.
On Friday, six major central banks announced a coordinated action to enhance liquidity in the greenback by increasing the frequency of their currency swap operations.
“For many countries with borrowings in dollars, the massive depreciation in their domestic currencies, and strength in the dollar, has been increasingly threatening at a time when most emerging market and developed-world economies are either headed to or are already in recession,” Action Economics said.
The US dollar index rose 3.3 percent against a basket of currencies through a week when investors have liquidated everything from stocks to bonds to gold and commodities.
At its three-year peak of nearly 103 hit overnight, the US dollar was up more than 5 percent, its biggest weekly gain since October 2008.
Gauges of expected market swings in the euro for one-month maturities edged lower, after hitting a more than three-year high on Thursday.
However, some funding indicators showed that strains remain.
The premium over interbank rates that investors were paying to swap yen for one-year US dollar funding was elevated at about 52 basis points.
The FRA-OIS spread, a barometer of risk in the interbank market, edged higher on Friday to 97 basis points.
“While FX volatility is lower and currency basis swaps are less scary for example, the situation remains stressed,” said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale SA in London.
Sterling was among the major gainers, rising 3.42 percent from a 35-year low to US$1.1878, up 2.6 percent for the week.
The Australian dollar jumped 2.19 percent to US$0.5867, up 3.9 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
