Bullion got a reprieve on Friday as the US dollar halted its rally, making the metal more attractive to holders of other currencies.
Precious metals are rebounding after days of relentless selling by investors seeking liquidity to navigate the extreme volatility shaking global markets.
“This is definitely a sigh of relief for markets,” Simon Harvey, a foreign-exchange market analyst at Monex Europe Ltd, told Bloomberg TV.
Photo: Reuters
Still, liquidity issues will continue to create upward pressure on the US dollar, he said.
“In this market, nothing is taken for given, you have to take every day as it comes,” he added.
Bullion typically moves inversely to the US currency, which surged to a record this week, with gold taking a back seat to the greenback as the preferred haven.
Spot gold on Friday rose nearly 1.4 percent to US$1,490 an ounce in New York, its biggest gain since March 5.
The rally pared the metal’s weekly decline to 3 percent after an 8.6 percent slump last week, the worst since 1983.
Other precious metals also advanced, with silver trading at US$12.597 an ounce after jumping as much as 7.5 percent, the most since December 2014.
Silver has been hard hit by the global sell-off, but there are some signs that sentiment is turning, with exchange-traded funds buying the metal in the past two days.
Many investors see current precious-metals prices as a buying opportunity.
“When I think about what would I buy in the right here and now, I would be buying gold,” Wayne Gordon, executive director for commodities and foreign exchange at UBS Group AG’s wealth-management unit, told Bloomberg TV.
Prices might appreciate over three to six months, he said.
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
TRENDS ARE CHANGING: In Taiwan’s electronics industry, SMEs that are good at flexible production could benefit from niche opportunities, a Yuanta economist said Owing to Taiwan’s advantages in the global electronics industry and multinational companies’ growing tendency to shift their production bases out of China, the local industry could benefit in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said last week. The Taiwanese electronics industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — is riding on cutting-edge technology trends in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, despite facing pandemic woes, Yen said in a report released on Friday. “Tech trends are not changing because of the virus, and
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new