Gold rebounds as falling US dollar offers reprieve

Bloomberg





Bullion got a reprieve on Friday as the US dollar halted its rally, making the metal more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Precious metals are rebounding after days of relentless selling by investors seeking liquidity to navigate the extreme volatility shaking global markets.

“This is definitely a sigh of relief for markets,” Simon Harvey, a foreign-exchange market analyst at Monex Europe Ltd, told Bloomberg TV.

Gold bars are pictured at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Nov. 22, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Still, liquidity issues will continue to create upward pressure on the US dollar, he said.

“In this market, nothing is taken for given, you have to take every day as it comes,” he added.

Bullion typically moves inversely to the US currency, which surged to a record this week, with gold taking a back seat to the greenback as the preferred haven.

Spot gold on Friday rose nearly 1.4 percent to US$1,490 an ounce in New York, its biggest gain since March 5.

The rally pared the metal’s weekly decline to 3 percent after an 8.6 percent slump last week, the worst since 1983.

Other precious metals also advanced, with silver trading at US$12.597 an ounce after jumping as much as 7.5 percent, the most since December 2014.

Silver has been hard hit by the global sell-off, but there are some signs that sentiment is turning, with exchange-traded funds buying the metal in the past two days.

Many investors see current precious-metals prices as a buying opportunity.

“When I think about what would I buy in the right here and now, I would be buying gold,” Wayne Gordon, executive director for commodities and foreign exchange at UBS Group AG’s wealth-management unit, told Bloomberg TV.

Prices might appreciate over three to six months, he said.