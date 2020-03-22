Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since October 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 sliding more than 4 percent on Friday as tough restrictions imposed by New York and California to try to limit the spread of COVID-19 fueled worries about damage to the US economy.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo early on Friday ordered all non-essential workers to stay home. It followed on the heels of California’s statewide “stay at home” order issued late on Thursday.
The moves by two of the most populous US states affect about 40 million people.
Photo: Reuters
Also, federal authorities this week moved to close the borders with Canada and Mexico, with more than 12,000 cases having been confirmed in the US as of Friday.
“The equity markets are still trying to get a handle on how bad the economy is going to be and I think news of entire states being closed probably qualifies as incrementally negative,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Robert W. Baird and Co in Milwaukee.
It affects “a lot of economic activity and a lot of businesses,” Delwiche said.
In early trade, the market briefly attempted to build on Thursday’s gains as global policymakers turned on the taps to prop up financial markets reeling from weeks of heavy selling that ended Wall Street’s record 11-year bull run.
Coronavirus fears have wiped off almost 32 percent, or about US$9 trillion, from the value of the benchmark S&P index since its record closing high on Feb. 19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 913.21 points, or 4.55 percent, to 19,173.98; the S&P 500 lost 104.47 points, or 4.34 percent, to 2,304.92; and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 271.06 points, or 3.79 percent, to 6,879.52.
Friday’s drop left the Dow down 3 percent from when US President Trump took office in January 2017.
All three major indices registered their biggest weekly declines since October 2008, although the Cboe Volatility index — Wall Street’s fear gauge — ended the day down at 66.04, in what some investors saw as a sign that selling might subside.
For the week, the Dow lost 17.3 percent, the S&P dove 15 percent and the NASDAQ fell 12.6 percent.
Investors are now counting on further stimulus over the next few days, as the US Senate mulls a US$1 trillion package that would include direct financial help for Americans.
“The bottom line here is the market is clearly actively anticipating the fiscal stimulus plan. It’s almost like we’re going to continue to be in these volatile swings until we get a little more clarity on how large that plan is,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial Holdings Inc in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A Reuters poll of economists suggested that the global economy was already in recession, while analysts at US stock market index operator S&P Global said volatility across geographies and asset classes was at record highs.
“Quadruple witching” added to choppy trading on Friday, with investors unwinding positions in futures and options contracts before their expiration.
AT&T Inc tumbled 8.7 percent as the wireless carrier said the outbreak might have a material impact on financial results and canceled a US$4 billion share repurchase agreement.
The airlines sector rose 2.4 percent after losing more than half its value since late last month.
S&P 500 utilities fell 8.2 percent on the day, leading sector declines.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.27-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.55-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 94 new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 5 new highs and 257 new lows.
