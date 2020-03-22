As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending.
By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped 6.2 percent.
Just as investors should have known in the middle of last month that there was trouble ahead, they would be well-advised to look at the reality that is presented to them now and be just as circumspect. China might have gotten past the worst of COVID-19, but the world is just starting to grapple with it and a major economic shock is looming.
Photo: Reuters
As investors digest Tencent’s fourth-quarter numbers and muddy outlook, those stocks have continued to drop. As have group-buying outfit Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多) and Internet companies Sina Corp (新浪) and Weibo Corp (微博).
Yet despite declines of one-third or more in market value, some of China’s Internet darlings are trading at levels seen as recently as three months ago. Tencent, for example, is back where it was on Dec. 5 last year.
This indicates that investors are not pricing in a big economic jolt, but merely a minor bump on the highway of fast growth and climbing profits.
In its investor conference call late on Wednesday, Tencent did not give explicit details on what to expect this quarter.
It noted that the payments business, now one of its fastest-growing units, would post a drop in revenue, offset by a reduction in marketing costs.
By comparison, Baidu, Weibo, and Sina all gave specific sales guidance — each predicted declines of 15 to 20 percent from a year earlier.
It is clearly going to be a tough first quarter, but executives spent much time on their conference calls talking up their prospects in the belief that this is a minor blip.
Baidu chairman and chief executive Robin Li (李彥宏) defended his optimism by claiming that expenditure would merely be delayed.
“If you plan to get married, you are still going to marry. If you’re trying to buy a car, you are still buying a car,” he said.
I cannot help wondering if these business leaders are looking too closely at China’s COVID-19 case count, and correlating a decline in new patients to an immediate rebound in revenue. Certainly, the mood on the ground has brightened and workers are returning to their posts.
However, they might not sufficiently be taking on board that the disease has gone global. The disparate attempts in Europe and the Americas to bring it under control mean that any resolution would not come quickly.
It might be the case that with their revenue coming almost exclusively from domestic consumers, they believe that a wider meltdown would not cause much pain.
That might be a little naive. Exports account for an important portion of China’s GDP and occupy a significant part of its labor force. Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), for example, is the largest private employer in China and gets more than half its revenue from Apple Inc. If orders at these businesses dry up, Chinese consumers would need to reduce expenditure.
Last year, I noted that what might save Chinese Internet companies was their shift to a post-growth era by trimming costs, such as marketing, which some pragmatic executives have done.
They would need to adapt again, this time to reflect a world that truly is connected and where an external shock could quickly become a local problem.
Chinese tech companies might think they have gotten through the worst of the storm. They would better brace themselves for the fact that there is nowhere to hide.
Tim Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
TRENDS ARE CHANGING: In Taiwan’s electronics industry, SMEs that are good at flexible production could benefit from niche opportunities, a Yuanta economist said Owing to Taiwan’s advantages in the global electronics industry and multinational companies’ growing tendency to shift their production bases out of China, the local industry could benefit in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said last week. The Taiwanese electronics industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — is riding on cutting-edge technology trends in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, despite facing pandemic woes, Yen said in a report released on Friday. “Tech trends are not changing because of the virus, and
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new