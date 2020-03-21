World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Government mulls more aid

Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz yesterday said the government could potentially take stakes in companies to boost their capital and offset the effects of COVID-19. Germany has already pledged to lend as much as 550 billion euros (US$589.9 billion) through state-owned development bank KfW to help struggling firms. If necessary, it could also buy holdings using a fund set up to deal with the financial crisis a decade ago, he said. “We used something similar in 2008 to 2009, although that was focused on the banking sector,” Scholz told Deutschlandfunk radio. “It could very well be that a company suddenly has a shortage of liquidity, and we are trying to address that with our liquidity program.” The government could purchase a stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG — which said on Thursday it would stop 95 percent of flights — as part of a rescue, a person familiar with the plan said last week.

United Kingdom

BOE cuts rates to 0.1%

The Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates to a record 0.1 percent and added ￡200 billion (US$235 billion) to its asset-purchase program in its latest emergency action to mitigate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank lowered rates by 15 basis points and boost its quantitative easing target to ￡645 billion. That increase would mainly be made up of extra gilt purchases, but would also include corporate buying, and would be completed as soon as possible. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey told reporters in a conference call that it was right to act now, rather than wait for more data. He said the actions reflected the unprecedented nature of the crisis. The central bank still has more in the tank, he said.

AUTOMAKERS

Volvo closing more plants

Swedish carmaker Volvo is suspending production at its factories in Sweden, the US and Belgium, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it said yesterday, even as it resumes manufacturing in China where the infection rate has slowed. Volvo’s Swedish factories in Torslanda, Skovde, Olofstrom, and its US plant in South Carolina are to close between Thursday next week and April 14, the company said. Its plant in Ghent, Belgium, has already been temporarily shut. “Our primary concerns are the health of our employees and the future of our business,” chief executive Hakan Samuelsson said. “I think for the economy, we need to do something drastic, rather than trying half-hearted measures that drag on forever.”

HOTELS

Demand at record low

Demand for hotel rooms is at record lows, the company behind InterContinental and Holiday Inn hotels said yesterday, as it announced US$150 million of cost cuts to help cope with travel restrictions and lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel and leisure businesses have been among the worst hit by the virus outbreak, with hundreds of billions of US dollars in business trips and holidays canceled as countries impose draconian restrictions to try to curb its spread. InterContinental Hotels Group said that it expected the revenue it earns globally from hotel rooms to fall by about 60 percent this month, with steeper declines in markets that have gone into lockdown. It said that cancelations for next month and May, and current booking trends, pointed to continued challenging conditions, but added it had begun to reopen hotels in China, where the virus emerged.