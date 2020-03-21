GERMANY
Government mulls more aid
Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz yesterday said the government could potentially take stakes in companies to boost their capital and offset the effects of COVID-19. Germany has already pledged to lend as much as 550 billion euros (US$589.9 billion) through state-owned development bank KfW to help struggling firms. If necessary, it could also buy holdings using a fund set up to deal with the financial crisis a decade ago, he said. “We used something similar in 2008 to 2009, although that was focused on the banking sector,” Scholz told Deutschlandfunk radio. “It could very well be that a company suddenly has a shortage of liquidity, and we are trying to address that with our liquidity program.” The government could purchase a stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG — which said on Thursday it would stop 95 percent of flights — as part of a rescue, a person familiar with the plan said last week.
United Kingdom
BOE cuts rates to 0.1%
The Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates to a record 0.1 percent and added ￡200 billion (US$235 billion) to its asset-purchase program in its latest emergency action to mitigate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank lowered rates by 15 basis points and boost its quantitative easing target to ￡645 billion. That increase would mainly be made up of extra gilt purchases, but would also include corporate buying, and would be completed as soon as possible. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey told reporters in a conference call that it was right to act now, rather than wait for more data. He said the actions reflected the unprecedented nature of the crisis. The central bank still has more in the tank, he said.
AUTOMAKERS
Volvo closing more plants
Swedish carmaker Volvo is suspending production at its factories in Sweden, the US and Belgium, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it said yesterday, even as it resumes manufacturing in China where the infection rate has slowed. Volvo’s Swedish factories in Torslanda, Skovde, Olofstrom, and its US plant in South Carolina are to close between Thursday next week and April 14, the company said. Its plant in Ghent, Belgium, has already been temporarily shut. “Our primary concerns are the health of our employees and the future of our business,” chief executive Hakan Samuelsson said. “I think for the economy, we need to do something drastic, rather than trying half-hearted measures that drag on forever.”
HOTELS
Demand at record low
Demand for hotel rooms is at record lows, the company behind InterContinental and Holiday Inn hotels said yesterday, as it announced US$150 million of cost cuts to help cope with travel restrictions and lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel and leisure businesses have been among the worst hit by the virus outbreak, with hundreds of billions of US dollars in business trips and holidays canceled as countries impose draconian restrictions to try to curb its spread. InterContinental Hotels Group said that it expected the revenue it earns globally from hotel rooms to fall by about 60 percent this month, with steeper declines in markets that have gone into lockdown. It said that cancelations for next month and May, and current booking trends, pointed to continued challenging conditions, but added it had begun to reopen hotels in China, where the virus emerged.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
TRENDS ARE CHANGING: In Taiwan’s electronics industry, SMEs that are good at flexible production could benefit from niche opportunities, a Yuanta economist said Owing to Taiwan’s advantages in the global electronics industry and multinational companies’ growing tendency to shift their production bases out of China, the local industry could benefit in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said last week. The Taiwanese electronics industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — is riding on cutting-edge technology trends in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, despite facing pandemic woes, Yen said in a report released on Friday. “Tech trends are not changing because of the virus, and
As Pakistan’s first-ever electric three-wheeled rickshaws start to roll off the assembly line, the country is struggling to build momentum for its shift to electric vehicles as part of efforts to cut air pollution and curb climate change. It has been four months since Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Cabinet approved the National Electric Vehicle Policy, offering tax exemptions and incentives to manufacturers, importers and buyers of electric vehicles (EVs). However, pushback by traditional automakers has stalled the government’s finalizing of the policy, leaving EV makers worried that eco-friendly cars, vans, motorcycles and rickshaws will remain too expensive for the mass market. “The