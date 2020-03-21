ECB tries to prevent crisis that almost split eurozone

The European Central Bank (ECB) cannot stop the eurozone from sliding into recession, but it might be able to prevent another devastating debt crisis.

The ECB’s 750 billion euro (US$807.56 billion) bond-buying plan — equivalent to about 6 percent of eurozone GDP — would make it easier for governments to embark on a spending binge to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has already pushed borrowing costs down across the bloc and, importantly, it narrowed the gap between the bond yields of stressed economies such as Italy and safer options such as Germany.

Less than a decade after surging yields almost splintered the currency union, policy makers are trying to get ahead of the curve. They are taking steps to assuage concerns that the fiscal spending needed to protect companies and people during the pandemic could spark higher financing costs that hit the economy even more.

Governments have shown they are ready to splurge. Italy has said it would spend 25 billion euros on direct stimulus, and more is likely to follow. France has pledged to guarantee up to 300 billion euros of bank loans to companies, while Spain has unveiled a 117 billion euro plan to help keep companies afloat.

Even Germany, which has long been reluctant to spend, despite running a budget surplus for years, is considering taking steps as early next week that would allow the government an unlimited increase in borrowing, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Separately, eurozone officials are looking at activating the region’s bailout fund to help governments raise the cash they need.

While all those plans would need to be funded with higher bond issuance, in a bloc which has long worried about its debt burden, there is now a large buyer.

“Monetary policy and fiscal policy are now joined at the hip,” said AllianceBernstein money manager John Taylor, who said he is now more comfortable holding the debt of peripheral economies.

“Central banks have to keep borrowing costs extremely low to encourage governments to expand fiscal policy as needed,” he said. “Without this dual approach, economic growth will not be able to recover from this sudden stop that is now taking place.”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the purchases by the ECB would more than cover the extra bond supply that is likely to hit the market. They assume around 300 billion euros of new issuance, or about 2.5 percent of GDP.

That is just more than half the increase in 2007 and 2008 during the global financial crisis.

“If governments choose to restore investor confidence through a courageous fiscal package, the interaction between releveraging and [quantitative easing] could squeeze periphery and semicore spreads to new record lows,” wrote Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategist Erjon Satko.

Risks remain in the speed and execution of the ECB’s plan. It is already skewing its existing bond-buying program toward Italian debt, people familiar with the matter said.

“If they don’t front-load purchases enough, they’ll be accused of not putting their money where their mouth is,” ING Groep NV senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet said. “The pandemic will probably last for months but the risk to the financial system is now.”