StarLux cancels all flights to comply with restrictions

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said.

The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively.

The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone.

Its ticket sales and ridership had already declined as interest in international travel retreated amid the pandemic, she said.

Although the nation’s two major airlines, EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), said they would instead concentrate on their cargo operations, StarLux has not yet launched its cargo business, Liu said.

Despite cutting all flights, StarLux would not reduce employee pay nor ask them to take unpaid leave, she said.

“The company would enhance employee training and education during this period, to optimize our service. The staff is ready for that, as they know they would be too busy for extra training once flights resume,” Liu said.

StarLux, with three Airbus SE A321neo aircraft, still plans to acquire another two A321neos in the second half of this year, she said.

Meanwhile, Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航), a subsidiary of CAL, is to cancel 710 round-trip flights, 668 to Japan and 42 to Thailand, from Wednesday to the end of next month, as Taiwan has also issued level 3 advisories for those countries, it said in a Taipei Stock Exchange filing.

The flights account for 7.5 percent of its total flights for the whole of this year, it said.

In related news, EVA’s board of directors on Thursday approved a proposal for a cash dividend of NT$0.25 per common share, down from NT$0.5 a year earlier, after the company reported a 33 percent drop year-on-year in its net profit to NT$4.85 billion (US$160.1 million), it said in a statement.

It attributed the dip in profit to the flight attendant strike in June last year, a decline in Chinese tourists and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, it said.