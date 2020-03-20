GERMANY
Virus to hit next two quarters
The COVID-19 pandemic is to massively affect the economy in the next two quarters at least, the DIW institute said yesterday, adding that it expected Europe’s largest economy to shrink by 0.1 percent this year. The DIW institute said that its forecast was based on an optimistic V-shaped scenario. However, the recession could turn out to be much more severe if the uncertainty among companies and consumers sparked by the new virus should persist, the institute added.
JAPAN
Foreign visitors down 58%
The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell 58 percent last month from a year earlier, government data showed yesterday, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a heavy toll on the tourism industry. Total foreign arrivals, which include tourism and business arrivals, declined to 1.09 million from 2.6 million in the same month last year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said. It was the fifth straight month of declines. Arrivals from China fell 88 percent last month, while arrivals from South Korea dropped 80 percent, the data showed.
INDIA
Ministry to ease loan terms
The Ministry of Finance is considering easing loan repayment terms and tax breaks for small and medium-sized companies to help Asia’s third-largest economy weather the onslaught of the coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The ministry is considering extending loan tenors and relaxing bad-debt norms for small firms, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussions were private. A spokesman at the ministry was not immediately available for a comment.
AUTOMAKERS
Virus shakes auto industry
COVID-19 is having a big impact on the automotive manufacturing industry, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association chairman Akio Toyoda said yesterday, adding that its members would need to keep adjusting production, amid a projected slump in demand. “At this point, we can’t foresee what’s ahead for automakers,” Toyoda, who also leads Toyota Motor Corp, told a news conference in Tokyo. Toyota, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co said they would temporarily halt North American factories to protect worker health.
INTERNET
Tencent’s profits jump
Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) recorded a jump in profit last year and said it could be a rare beneficiary of the global coronavirus pandemic as people stay home and businesses ramp up remote working. The Shenzhen-based firm on Wednesday said that net profit last year rose 19 percent to 93.3 billion yuan (US$13.14 billion). Total revenues for last year were up 21 percent at 377.3 billion yuan, primarily driven by its international gaming and lucrative cloud services.
AIRLINES
Delta cuts capacity 70%
Delta Air Lines Inc is to park more than 600 planes, or about half its fleet, as it cuts flying capacity 70 percent amid collapsing travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue this month is expected to fall by almost US$2 billion from a year earlier, with next month projected to be even worse, chief executive officer Ed Bastian told employees on Wednesday. About 10,000 Delta workers have applied for voluntary leave since the carrier made it available and 5,000 flight attendants have agreed to take voluntary early retirement.
