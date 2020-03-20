Prudential PLC, the UK insurer besieged by activist investor Third Point, has agreed to acquire a bancassurance partnership in Thailand from FWD Group Ltd in a 24.5 billion baht (US$751 million) deal.
Prudential’s Thai unit would buy the exclusive rights from FWD to sell life insurance products through TMB Bank PCL, the Thai lender said in an exchange filing yesterday.
The initial term for the partnership is 15 years and Prudential would pay in two installments, with 12 billion baht due next month, Prudential said in a statement.
TMB, backed by ING Groep NV, had been exploring options for its existing bancassurance partnerships following a planned merger with Thanachart Bank PCL that would create the country’s sixth-largest lender. Alternatives included renewing the partnership with FWD or finding a new partner.
For FWD, a sale of its partnership with TMB would ease potential antitrust concerns after the Hong Kong-based company last year agreed to pay about US$3 billion for the life insurance operations of Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank PCL in its biggest acquisition.
FWD would receive 20 billion baht for the TMB contract, its statement said. Concurrently with the SCB Life acquisition, FWD agreed to its own 15-year bancassurance partnership with SCB, Thailand’s second-largest bank by market capitalization.
Third Point, run by Dan Loeb, last month announced that it had built a stake of just less than 5 percent in Prudential, and wanted it to separate its Asia business from Jackson National Life Insurance.
The activist investor said such a move would eliminate nearly ￡200 million (US$230 million) of duplicate costs. The insurer this month said it was preparing to list a minority stake in the US business.
There would be a nine-month transition period in which TMB would continue to sell FWD products, while it would onboard products by Prudential, the filing said. Prudential would fund the deal with a mixture of its existing resources in Asia and potentially through new debt.
