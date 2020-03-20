South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday pledged 50 trillion won (US$39 billion) in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures to prop up the country’s coronavirus-hit economy.
The package is the latest in a string of steps Seoul has taken in recent days to curb pressure on Asia’s fourth-largest economy, including an interest rate cut, an extra 11.7 trillion won budget and more US dollar supplies.
The government is to issue loan guarantees for struggling small businesses with less than 100 million won in annual revenue to ensure companies can easily and cheaply access credit, Moon said.
Photo: Reuters
Local commercial banks and savings banks would also allow loans to roll over for small businesses if they cannot afford to pay off the loan when it is due, he said.
“We’ve decided to take the measures to prevent small and medium-sized firms, and merchants and the self-employed, from going bankrupt and ease anxiety in the financial sector,” Moon told an emergency economic policy meeting.
“As the situation unfolds, we will scale them up if necessary,” he said.
The crisis has jolted South Korea’s financial market, soured business and consumer confidence, and disrupted manufacturing.
A trading halt was triggered in Seoul and the country’s benchmark KOSPI fell as much as 9.5 percent yesterday.
South Korea’s central bank said it would conduct outright purchases of 1.5 trillion won of treasury bonds to stabilize the bond market.
The bank also said it would target three different maturities — the 3, 5 and 10-year — in a series of purchases today.
