ECB unveils 750bn euros virus package

‘A GAME CHANGER’: An analyst said that the measures could help shore up falling markets in Europe if it is accompanied by additional fiscal action from governments

AFP, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany





The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday unexpectedly said it would spend 750 billion euros (US$811.1 billion) on “emergency” bond purchases, as it joined other central banks in stepping up efforts to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus.

The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme comes just six days after the ECB unveiled a big-bank stimulus package that failed to calm nervous markets, piling pressure on the bank to open the financial floodgates.

The scheme to buy additional government and corporate bonds would only conclude once the bank “judges that the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis phase is over, but in any case not before the end of the year,” the ECB said in a statement.

The headquarters of the European Central Bank is pictured in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

The decision came after the bank’s 25-member governing council held emergency talks by telephone late into the evening, following criticism that the bank was not doing enough to shore up the eurozone economy.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro,” ECB President Christine Lagarde tweeted.

The remarks echoed the legendary words of her predecessor Mario Draghi, who in 2012 vowed to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the euro at the height of the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the ECB’s “exceptional measures,” and urged governments to back it up with fiscal action and “greater financial solidarity” in the 19-nation currency club.

Asian markets initially climbed on the news, but soon tumbled as investors contemplate months of economic hardship with countries around the world in lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Seoul fell more than 8 percent, Singapore dropped 4.5 percent and Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington and Bangkok lost more than 3 percent. Tokyo ended down 1 percent, while Taipei and Jakarta fell more than 5 percent.

Mumbai and Shanghai were more than 1 percent lower.

Manila lost almost 25 percent after reopening following a two-day suspension prompted by the outbreak, but it later bounced back to sit more than 13 percent down.

By massively buying up government and corporate debt, the ECB aims to keep liquidity flowing in a bid to encourage bank lending and investment.

The practice is known as quantitative easing and is a key crisis-fighting tool in monetary policy.

“The governing council will do everything necessary within its mandate,” ECB said, adding that the size of the asset purchases could be increased if needed.

To further reassure markets, the bank said it would consider relaxing some self-imposed restrictions on bond purchases — which could potentially help countries like debt-laden Italy, whose bond yields have soared over the coronavirus panic.

The ECB also decided to ease some of its collateral standards to make it easier for banks to raise funds.

For the first time, Greek bonds would be included in the bank’s asset purchases.

The immediate reaction from analysts was positive.

The ECB’s latest medicine could be “a game changer for the euro area economy and credit markets,” if it was accompanied by fiscal action from governments, Pictet Wealth Management Ltd strategist Frederik Ducrozet said.

Measures taken by central banks around the world so far have surpassed those of the 2008 global financial crisis, with the US Federal Reserve leading the way.

The Fed has taken interest rates down to virtually zero, and massively increased cash injections into financial markets, including an additional US$1.5 trillion last week and US$1 trillion so far this week.

It also unveiled a new credit facility to help households and businesses stay afloat.

Central banks in Canada, China, Japan and the UK have similarly taken emergency steps to keep money flowing through the financial system.

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday cut the cash rate by a quarter of a point to 0.25 percent, making it the latest lender-of-last-resort to announce emergency measures during the fast-moving crisis.

The bank told markets that rates would remain low “until progress is being made towards full employment,” a clear promise that borrowing would remain cheap for the foreseeable future.