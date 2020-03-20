Malaysia cuts reserve rate to boost banking liquidity

Bloomberg





Malaysia yesterday unexpectedly eased its reserve ratio as part of moves to release 30 billion ringgit (US$6.8 billion) of liquidity into the banking system as the economy struggles through a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Negara Malaysia cut the statutory reserve requirement ratio by 100 basis points to 2 percent, effective today. It would allow principal dealers to use government bonds and Islamic notes of up to 1 billion ringgit as part of reserve requirement compliance for the next year.

The announcement came weeks after the central bank lowered the overnight policy rate by a quarter-point to 2.5 percent to counter risks from the virus to an already slowing economy.

“We have said before that the central bank is the only game in town, and that cannot ring more true now,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) economist Wellian Wiranto said in Singapore.

In the wake of the statutory reserve move, a rate cut before the bank’s next scheduled meeting on May 5 cannot be ruled out, he said.

Malaysia has been struggling with the virus, which led the government to impose nationwide restrictions on movement.

The country yesterday reported 110 new cases, bringing the total to 900, the most in Southeast Asia.

The central bank has said that first-quarter growth would be affected, especially in the tourism and manufacturing industries, prompting the government to introduce a 20 billion ringgit fiscal stimulus package to cushion the blow.

The government expects the pandemic to cause as much as 17.3 billion ringgit of losses to GDP, which suggests growth of 3.6 to 4 percent this year, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday last week.

That compares with 4.8 percent growth estimated in the state budget, after last year’s 4.3 percent expansion, the weakest in a decade.

Securities Commission Malaysia and the local stock exchange yesterday said that the exchange would stay open despite a countrywide lockdown, after stockbrokers called on the authorities to shut it down to prevent a coronavirus market collapse.

In a joint statement, the capital market regulators said that they would maintain continuous trading and market operations so investors can manage their risks and opportunities.

“Closing the markets would neither mitigate nor address the underlying causes of market volatility. Instead, it will create greater uncertainty and adverse market sentiment by denying investors’ access to their investments,” the statement said.

The regulators said they would monitor developments to “proactively manage risks in the marketplace, and will introduce additional precautionary measures as appropriate.”

The government has widened the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP, from an earlier 3.2 percent, to accommodate the stimulus package.

Additional reporting by Reuters