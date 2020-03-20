Malaysia yesterday unexpectedly eased its reserve ratio as part of moves to release 30 billion ringgit (US$6.8 billion) of liquidity into the banking system as the economy struggles through a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bank Negara Malaysia cut the statutory reserve requirement ratio by 100 basis points to 2 percent, effective today. It would allow principal dealers to use government bonds and Islamic notes of up to 1 billion ringgit as part of reserve requirement compliance for the next year.
The announcement came weeks after the central bank lowered the overnight policy rate by a quarter-point to 2.5 percent to counter risks from the virus to an already slowing economy.
“We have said before that the central bank is the only game in town, and that cannot ring more true now,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) economist Wellian Wiranto said in Singapore.
In the wake of the statutory reserve move, a rate cut before the bank’s next scheduled meeting on May 5 cannot be ruled out, he said.
Malaysia has been struggling with the virus, which led the government to impose nationwide restrictions on movement.
The country yesterday reported 110 new cases, bringing the total to 900, the most in Southeast Asia.
The central bank has said that first-quarter growth would be affected, especially in the tourism and manufacturing industries, prompting the government to introduce a 20 billion ringgit fiscal stimulus package to cushion the blow.
The government expects the pandemic to cause as much as 17.3 billion ringgit of losses to GDP, which suggests growth of 3.6 to 4 percent this year, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday last week.
That compares with 4.8 percent growth estimated in the state budget, after last year’s 4.3 percent expansion, the weakest in a decade.
Securities Commission Malaysia and the local stock exchange yesterday said that the exchange would stay open despite a countrywide lockdown, after stockbrokers called on the authorities to shut it down to prevent a coronavirus market collapse.
In a joint statement, the capital market regulators said that they would maintain continuous trading and market operations so investors can manage their risks and opportunities.
“Closing the markets would neither mitigate nor address the underlying causes of market volatility. Instead, it will create greater uncertainty and adverse market sentiment by denying investors’ access to their investments,” the statement said.
The regulators said they would monitor developments to “proactively manage risks in the marketplace, and will introduce additional precautionary measures as appropriate.”
The government has widened the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP, from an earlier 3.2 percent, to accommodate the stimulus package.
Additional reporting by Reuters
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
TRENDS ARE CHANGING: In Taiwan’s electronics industry, SMEs that are good at flexible production could benefit from niche opportunities, a Yuanta economist said Owing to Taiwan’s advantages in the global electronics industry and multinational companies’ growing tendency to shift their production bases out of China, the local industry could benefit in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said last week. The Taiwanese electronics industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — is riding on cutting-edge technology trends in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, despite facing pandemic woes, Yen said in a report released on Friday. “Tech trends are not changing because of the virus, and
The global memorychip market is facing a slump earlier than expected, as COVID-19 spreads across the US, Europe and the Middle East, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday. While pointing to an apparent slowdown in China of the coronavirus outbreak, which is now considered a pandemic by the WHO, the global economy remains at a great risk, as the disease increasingly multiplies in other parts of the world, it said. The rapid proliferation of the pandemic is expected to heavily affect economic and social activities, and subsequently hinder consumer purchasing power, casting a pall over market demand,