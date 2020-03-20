Night market vouchers generate NT$1.1 billion

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Night market coupons issued since September last year have a utilization rate of up to 72.6 percent, creating more than NT$1.1 billion (US$36.1 million) in business opportunities, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

To encourage domestic tourism in fall and winter last year, the ministry issued 10.33 million NT$50 night market coupons to independent travelers staying at hotels and hostels.

The utilization rate of the coupons steadily rose from 20 percent in October to 45 percent in December last year, reaching 72.6 percent by the end of last month, when they expired, Central Region Office Director Kuo Kun-ming (郭坤明) said.

The utilization rate of the coupons was highest in south and southwest Taiwan, followed by cities in the north and counties in the east, Tourism Bureau data showed.

Dongdamen Night Market (東大門夜市) in Hualien County had the highest coupon utilization rate, followed by Tainan’s Flower Night Market (花園夜市), Kaohsiung’s Liuhe Night Market (六合夜市), Taichung’s Fengjia Night Market (逢甲夜市) and Chiayi’s Wenhua Road Night Market (文化路夜市).

The utilization rate would have reached a higher level if not for COVID-19, which dampened the mood for night market visitors, Kuo said.

The ministry plans to issue “stimulus coupons” in a similar manner to boost night market businesses, but they would only be issued after the pandemic has been curtailed to assist disease-prevention efforts, he added.