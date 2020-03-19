Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday made a priority of medical supplies and household staples, putting shipments of other goods on hold to focus on key items during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products, such as household staples and medical supplies, are out of stock,” the e-commerce titan said.
“We are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers,” it said.
People hunkered down due to the deadly coronavirus have turned to Amazon for anything from toilet paper to groceries and pet treats.
“There’s enormous pressure on Amazon to meet these increased expectations,” Technalysis Research LLC analyst Bob O’Donnell said. “Fairly or unfairly, people expect that Amazon will always have some things, like toilet paper.”
Amazon spent years investing heavily in warehouses, distribution and delivery, often to the chagrin of Wall Street investors eager for quick profits.
Those investments appear to be paying off as it becomes the go-to e-commerce site in a time of crisis.
If Amazon becomes a salvation for people unable or afraid to go out due to coronavirus risk, analysts say it could win new users worldwide and become a more entrenched habit for those who already dabble with e-commerce.
The best-case scenario for Amazon is “they look like a hero,” Moor Insights and Strategy analyst Patrick Moorhead said.
Amazon this week boosted pay to hourly workers and set out to hire 100,000 more US workers due to strain on its workforce.
“Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues,” Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations Dave Clark said in a blog post. “We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.”
Amazon has also vigilantly scuttled price-gouging efforts by new vendors who stockpiled coveted supplies such as masks and hand sanitizers.
“It looks like Amazon is shutting most of them down, and doing it in a very visible fashion to send a message to others about gouging,” Enderle Group Inc analyst Rob Enderle said.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters
Resumption of production at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factories in China has “exceeded expectations” after a prolonged halt as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said yesterday. Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple Inc’s major manufacturing partner, bases most of its production in China, where many of its suppliers are, and as a consequence was hit hard by coronavirus-related curbs that have hurt demand and upended supply chains globally. The company, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), in February suffered its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years as