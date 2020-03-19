Fujifilm shares jump after China backs drug for virus

AFP, TOKYO





Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19.

Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day.

In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84.

A child yesterday walks outside the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings in Tokyo. Shares in the company rose after Chinese authorities said a drug it produced could be effective for treating COVID-19 patients. Photo: AFP

The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir — the main ingredient in the influenza drug Avigan, which Fujifilm markets.

The trials using the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 showed “very good clinical results,” an official said at a news conference.

A trial involving 80 cases conducted by a hospital in Shenzhen and a study of 120 cases led by Wuhan University’s Zhongnan Hospital both showed the drug shortened the recovery time for patients.

Better known for its cameras, Fujifilm developed Avigan and has licensed the patent for favipiravir to Chinese company Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co (浙江海正藥業).

The Japanese firm said it was not involved in the clinical tests in China, but “as for Avigan, we have received supply requests from several countries while the Japanese government has asked us to study if we will be able to step up production.”

“We are now examining obstacles to be cleared to boost production,” a spokesman said.

Fujifilm and the Chinese license holder are in “a cooperative relationship,” but the Japanese firm is not involved in production in China, he added.

Clinical tests using Avigan as a treatment for the virus have also started in Japan.