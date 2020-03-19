Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TOURISM

Lion Travel suspends tours

Lion Travel Service Co Ltd (雄獅旅行社) yesterday said that it would cancel all outbound tours until April 30 as the government prioritizes efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. “As of April 30, the consolidated revenue impact is estimated to be about NT$5.3 billion [US$175.1 million],” the company said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Lion Travel, whose shares have dropped 39.76 percent this year, reported that revenue in the first two months fell 10.44 percent year-on-year to NT$4.07 billion.

CASINGS

Catcher buyback starts

Catcher Technology Co (可成科技) yesterday started a share buyback program in a bid to stop a decline in its stock price. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rattle markets, Catcher’s share price has fallen 21.95 percent over the past month to close at NT$192 yesterday. The supplier of metal casings for Apple Inc iPhones is planning to purchase up to 25 million common shares, or 3.25 percent of its total issued shares, at a price range of between NT$132 and NT$354.2 until May 17. The company would continue the buyback program beyond May 17 if prices fall below the range, Catcher added.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Foundry announces dividend

Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday announced that it has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$7 per common share based on record-high earnings per share of NT$10.59 last year, representing a payout ratio of 66.1 percent. The proposed dividend implies a dividend yield of 3.23 percent on the stock’s closing price of NT$217 yesterday. Win Semiconductors shares have fallen 25.5 percent since the beginning of this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although the company’s revenue in the first two months rose 68.64 percent year-on-year to NT$3.98 billion from NT$2.36 billion.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai plants to reopen

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday in an internal letter to its employees said that it has received the green light from the authorities in Wuhan, China, to reopen its factories there. The company said it has begun preparatory work to reopen its factories in phases. Workers who are to resume their jobs in Wuhan need to submit applications first, and they would be placed in quarantine before being sent to production lines, the letter said. Hon Hai earlier resumed operations at its other major factories in China, such as in Shenzhen in Guangdong Province and Zhengzhou in Henan Province.

BROKERAGES

Securities incomes soar

The nation’s securities firms reported total net income of NT$2.276 billion for last month, up 111.92 percent from the previous month, as higher turnover boosted brokerage fee income, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a news release. However, accumulated net income of all securities firms in the first two months fell 45 percent year-on-year to NT$3.35 billion, as the market reversed last year’s upward momentum, the stock exchange said. This led to a 134.44 percent decline in net income from dealers’ trading and a 130.29 percent decline in net underwriting income from a year earlier, it said.