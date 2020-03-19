BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday said that its board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$9 per common share after the wire harness maker reported record-high earnings per share of NT$15.54 for last year.
That was greater than the dividend of NT$7.5 per share the company paid last year on earnings per share of NT$11.86 in 2018.
The proposal represents a payout ratio of 57.92 percent and suggests a dividend yield of 6.1 percent on the company’s closing price of NT$148 yesterday.
BizLink — the sole supplier of wiring harnesses for battery management systems in Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedans — reported that net income last year increased 32.44 percent year-on-year to NT$1.84 billion (US$60.77 million) on revenue of NT$23.09 billion, up 7.95 percent from 2018.
On the back of better cost control and product mix last year, gross margin was 24.36 percent and operating margin was 10.44 percent, BizLink said.
For this quarter, the company said that sales would be supported by shipments from inventories, due to the effects of delayed factory operations after an extended Lunar New Year holiday in China caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
While the company still faces temporary labor shortages, component supply issues and higher production costs before it can return to normal capacity levels, “order visibility extends into the second quarter,” BizLink said in a statement.
“However, close attention is needed to monitor possible changes in end demand in the US and in Europe due to increasing COVID-19 infection rates and fluctuations in oil prices,” the statement said.
BizLink’s products include cables and harnesses for electric-vehicle battery management systems, as well as components for information technology, consumer electronics, electrical appliances and telecom equipment.
