Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday reported a 27.8 percent annual growth in net profit for last year, benefiting from growing demand for higher-margin products such as surveillance equipment and Wi-Fi upgrades by enterprises.
Net profit jumped to NT$1.03 billion (US$34.02 million), compared with NT$808 million in 2018. That translated into earnings per share of NT$4.21, up from NT$3.32 in 2018, while gross margin climbed from 13.4 percent to 16 percent, the company said.
However, revenue slid 4.8 percent year-on-year from NT$33.39 billion to NT$31.8 billion, down for a second consecutive year.
This year, revenue is to return to growth, fueled by rising demand for fiber broadband deployment and upgrades in emerging markets, such as India and Indonesia, and European countries, Sercomm said.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic could limit the growth, it said.
“We had an aggressive [target] for 2020 top-line growth, which should have been significant. Now, due to the pandemic, we still believe Sercomm will grow [revenue] this year,” company president James Wang (王煒) told an investors’ conference.
The global economy is facing strong headwinds from the spread of COVID-19, but the coronavirus is stimulating demand for home broadband upgrades, as a growing number of people are asked to work from home due to virus-driven lockdowns, Wang said.
Companies are raising Internet speeds at home for employees to ensure stable connections between homes and offices, he said.
As companies turn to video conferencing to avoid in-person meetings, faster and additional bandwidth would be required, he added.
“This will have a positive effect on Sercomm,” Wang said. “Raising broadband speeds will be an important element buoying the company’s revenue amid virus-induced uncertainty.”
As Malaysia and the Philippines announcing lockdowns following in the steps of European countries, Sercomm expects the effects to be limited, as the containment mainly focuses on public gatherings and retail closures, Wang said.
No large-scale factory shutdown is expected, he said.
“One month ago, supply-side disruption was a grave concern for us. Today, demand-side disruption is of greater concern,” Wang said.
Sercomm last year set up a factory in the Philippines as part of the company’s efforts to move capacity out of China amid a US-China trade dispute.
A factory in Suzhou, China, constitutes about 55 percent of the company’s total manufacturing capacity, Sercomm said.
As the virus is apparently under control in China, Sercomm said that it has fully resumed production there.
The company’s board of directors yesterday proposed a cash dividend distribution of NT$3 per common share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 71 percent.
The board also approved a share buyback program, which aims to repurchase 5 million shares at between NT$42.91 and NT$109.15 during the two-month period to May 18, the company said.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters
Resumption of production at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factories in China has “exceeded expectations” after a prolonged halt as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said yesterday. Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple Inc’s major manufacturing partner, bases most of its production in China, where many of its suppliers are, and as a consequence was hit hard by coronavirus-related curbs that have hurt demand and upended supply chains globally. The company, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), in February suffered its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years as