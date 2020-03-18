CHINA
Q1 plunge of 9% forecast
China’s economy is set to post a 9 percent plunge in the first quarter from a year earlier, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said yesterday. A day after retail sales, industrial output and investment data plunged by far more than the median estimate of analysts, Goldman economists said that their new forecast for real GDP growth this year is 3 percent, down from 5.5 percent. The previous first-quarter forecast was for an expansion of 2.5 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
McDonald’s targets toys
McDonald’s Corp yesterday pledged to end the use of plastic found in toys served with children’s “Happy Meals” in the UK and Ireland by the beginning of next year. The plastic items would be replaced with a “soft toy, sustainable paper-based gifts or books,” the US fast-food giant said. “This represents the biggest reduction in plastic by McDonald’s UK and Ireland to date and is the next step in its mission to reduce its environmental impact across all areas of the business,” the company said in a statement.
RETAIL
Carphone to shut stores
British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone PLC is closing all of its 531 UK standalone Carphone Warehouse stores as part of a plan to turn around its mobile business, the company said yesterday. The stores, representing 8 percent of Dixons Carphone’s total UK selling space, are to close on April 3. The closures would result in 2,900 redundancies, with 1,800 other workers expected to take new roles internally.
RETAIL
Nordstrom revises forecast
Apparel retailer Nordstrom Inc on Monday withdrew its forecast for the current fiscal year and said that it would close stores in the US and Canada for two weeks, starting yesterday, in an effort to arrest the spread of COVID-19. The stores closing include Nordstrom full-line, Nordstrom Rack and Trunk Club clubhouses. It would provide pay and benefits to its store employees during the period, Nordstrom said.
AVIATION
S&P downgrades Boeing
S&P Global Ratings on Monday downgraded its rating for aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. “Boeing’s cash flows for the next two years are going to be much weaker than we had expected, due to the 737 MAX grounding, resulting in worse credit ratios than we had forecast,” S&P said in a statement. “In addition, the significant reduction in global air travel due to the coronavirus will likely result in an increase in aircraft order deferrals, further pressuring cash flows.” It lowered its rating for the company to “BBB” from “A-.”
TECHNOLOGY
Huge French fine for Apple
The French Competition Authority on Monday slapped a record 1.1 billion euro (US$1.2 billion) fine on US tech giant Apple Inc for anti-competitive behavior toward its independent retail distributors. It found that Apple acted to prevent independent retailers in France from competing on price and abused its economic power over them, the agency said. Authority President Isabelle de Silva said that it was “the heaviest fine against a firm” as well as in any case, which also included two of Apple’s wholesalers in France who were hit with fines worth nearly 140 million euros.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters