Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





SOLAR WAFERS

Crystalwise to cancel shares

Sapphire substrate maker Crystalwise Technology Inc (兆遠電子) yesterday announced a capital reduction scheme in which it would cancel 120 million common shares, or 57.979 percent of those in circulation, to pare accumulated losses. The scheme would reduce its capitalization to NT$870 million (US$28.76 million) from NT$2.071 billion, it said. Shareholders are to vote on the scheme at the annual general meeting on June 16, before it is presented for regulatory approval. The plan should be completed by the third quarter of this year, Crystalwise said. It reported net losses of NT$1.83 per share in the first three quarters of last year.

BANKING

King’s Town buyback starts

King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) yesterday began a new round of share buybacks in a bid to buoy its share price, which has fallen 12.84 percent so far this year. The Tainan-based bank said that it is repurchasing 10 million common shares, or 0.88 percent of its issued shares, on the open market at NT$28 to NT$35 per share. It plans to continue the buyback until May 15, or later if its share price falls below that range, it said. King’s Town Bank shares closed up 0.34 percent in Taipei trading to NT$29.2 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

RETAIL

Tah Hsin to reduce capital

Tah Hsin Industrial Co (達新工業), which produces waterproof garments and shoes, on Monday said that its board of directors approved a plan to reduce its capital by NT$594 million, or 30 percent, to boost shareholder returns and earnings per share, and adjust its capital structure. After the capital reduction, Tah Hsin’s paid-in capital would fall to NT$1.39 billion from NT$1.98 billion, a company regulatory filing said. It plans to return NT$3 per share to shareholders following the capital reduction, in addition to a proposed cash dividend of NT$3.65 per share. Tah Hsin’s revenue last year fell 4 percent to NT$2.44 billion, but net income rose 204 percent to NT$698 million, thanks to asset disposal gains.

AIRLINES

CAL given negative rating

Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) on Monday downgraded its credit outlook for China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) from stable to negative, based on its uncertain cash flow recovery. “We expect CAL’s cash flow to weaken significantly over the next few months due to the widening effects of COVID-19 and high uncertainty over the time frame for recovery in cash flow,” Taiwan Ratings said in a statement. The ratings agency at the same time affirmed its “twBBB+” long-term and “twA-2” short-term issuer credit ratings on the Taiwanese carrier.

BANKING

Yuan deposits hit low

Deposits in Chinese yuan held by local banks last month dropped to a fresh six-year low of 251.931 billion yuan (US$35.9 billion) as electronics companies wired money to China to settle trade payments, while other investment options gained popularity, the central bank said. The business disruptions in China amid the COVID-19 outbreak also affected yuan deposits in Taiwan, it said. The latest balance suggested a decline of 3.98 billion yuan, or 1.56 percent, from January and represented the lowest level since February 2014. Yuan deposits at local banks’ domestic banking units fell 4.72 billion yuan, or 2.1 percent, to 219.857 billion yuan, while deposits at their offshore banking units added 739 million yuan, or 2.36 percent, to 32.074 billion yuan.