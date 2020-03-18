SOLAR WAFERS
Crystalwise to cancel shares
Sapphire substrate maker Crystalwise Technology Inc (兆遠電子) yesterday announced a capital reduction scheme in which it would cancel 120 million common shares, or 57.979 percent of those in circulation, to pare accumulated losses. The scheme would reduce its capitalization to NT$870 million (US$28.76 million) from NT$2.071 billion, it said. Shareholders are to vote on the scheme at the annual general meeting on June 16, before it is presented for regulatory approval. The plan should be completed by the third quarter of this year, Crystalwise said. It reported net losses of NT$1.83 per share in the first three quarters of last year.
BANKING
King’s Town buyback starts
King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) yesterday began a new round of share buybacks in a bid to buoy its share price, which has fallen 12.84 percent so far this year. The Tainan-based bank said that it is repurchasing 10 million common shares, or 0.88 percent of its issued shares, on the open market at NT$28 to NT$35 per share. It plans to continue the buyback until May 15, or later if its share price falls below that range, it said. King’s Town Bank shares closed up 0.34 percent in Taipei trading to NT$29.2 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
RETAIL
Tah Hsin to reduce capital
Tah Hsin Industrial Co (達新工業), which produces waterproof garments and shoes, on Monday said that its board of directors approved a plan to reduce its capital by NT$594 million, or 30 percent, to boost shareholder returns and earnings per share, and adjust its capital structure. After the capital reduction, Tah Hsin’s paid-in capital would fall to NT$1.39 billion from NT$1.98 billion, a company regulatory filing said. It plans to return NT$3 per share to shareholders following the capital reduction, in addition to a proposed cash dividend of NT$3.65 per share. Tah Hsin’s revenue last year fell 4 percent to NT$2.44 billion, but net income rose 204 percent to NT$698 million, thanks to asset disposal gains.
AIRLINES
CAL given negative rating
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) on Monday downgraded its credit outlook for China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) from stable to negative, based on its uncertain cash flow recovery. “We expect CAL’s cash flow to weaken significantly over the next few months due to the widening effects of COVID-19 and high uncertainty over the time frame for recovery in cash flow,” Taiwan Ratings said in a statement. The ratings agency at the same time affirmed its “twBBB+” long-term and “twA-2” short-term issuer credit ratings on the Taiwanese carrier.
BANKING
Yuan deposits hit low
Deposits in Chinese yuan held by local banks last month dropped to a fresh six-year low of 251.931 billion yuan (US$35.9 billion) as electronics companies wired money to China to settle trade payments, while other investment options gained popularity, the central bank said. The business disruptions in China amid the COVID-19 outbreak also affected yuan deposits in Taiwan, it said. The latest balance suggested a decline of 3.98 billion yuan, or 1.56 percent, from January and represented the lowest level since February 2014. Yuan deposits at local banks’ domestic banking units fell 4.72 billion yuan, or 2.1 percent, to 219.857 billion yuan, while deposits at their offshore banking units added 739 million yuan, or 2.36 percent, to 32.074 billion yuan.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters