FSC eyes exposure to EU of banking, insurance sectors

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The exposure of Taiwan’s banking, insurance, securities and futures sectors to the EU totaled NT$4.91 trillion (US$162.31 billion) at the end of January, and the situation must be monitored amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.

Insurance firms had the highest exposure, at NT$3.91 trillion, up 2 percent from a year earlier, the Insurance Bureau told a news conference in New Taipei City.

That was due to their targeting high returns from foreign corporate bonds and real-estate investment in the UK, it said.

Banks’ exposure grew 11 percent to NT$926 billion, with an annual increase of 14.5 percent in lending to NT$289.2 billion and a 9.6 percent rise in investment to NT$636.8 billion, data showed.

Securities firms’ exposure jumped 56 percent to NT$87 billion after some raised their investment in euro-denominated fixed-income assets, the Securities and Futures Bureau said.

Financial services firms have a combined exposure of NT$8.12 trillion to the US, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier.