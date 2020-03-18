Yung Zip Chemical Industrial Co Ltd (永日化學) has been one of the few beneficiaries of COVID-19 after its shares rose nearly 24 percent in the past month as the maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is likely to secure more orders this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The uptrend has also boosted the shares of some of its local peers, such as Formosa Laboratories Inc (台耀化學) and Savior Lifetec Corp (展旺生技), as large pharmaceutical companies are likely to source APIs from Taiwanese makers in the wake of supply disruptions in China and India, analysts said.
Formosa Laboratories shares have risen 9.37 percent in the past month, while those of Savior Lifetec have jumped 5.87 percent.
SUPPLY LINE DISRUPTIONS
APIs are the basic inputs for drugs and more than 50 percent of medicine worldwide depends on APIs from China and India, especially analgesic APIs, antibiotic APIs and vitamins.
However, API supply disruptions in China due to environmental concerns and transportation difficulties, coupled with India’s export ban on 13 key pharmaceutical ingredients and related formulations, have led to a massive increase in prices, prompting major pharmaceutical firms to divert orders to Taiwanese suppliers, analysts said.
“We believe Taiwanese API manufacturers could see concentrated orders in [the first half of] 2020, if large pharmaceutical companies become wary of an API supply gap worldwide. Specifically, analgesic API and antibiotic API providers should see increased orders due to their urgency for routine clinical use, as well as their critical role in coronavirus treatment,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Jane Jiang (蔣欣穎) wrote in a report on Monday.
Yung Zip — whose product portfolio includes analgesic APIs and the antiviral drug acyclovir, as well as excipients and specialty chemicals — could benefit from rising average selling prices thanks to an increasing number of orders, Jiang wrote.
“In addition to the benefits from increased [average selling prices] and orders, Yung Zip’s higher stocking requirements also provide the company with an advantage during a shortage of raw materials,” she wrote.
Yung Zip, in which YungShin Global Holding Corp (永信藥品) holds a 20.8 percent stake, turned profitable last year after six consecutive years of losses owing to sales growth in higher-margin markets such as Japan, the EU and the US.
The company posted net income of NT$31 million (US$1.02 million) last year, or earnings per share of NT$0.74, compared with a loss of NT$15 million, or minus-NT$0.35 per share, the previous year.
Revenue grew 17 percent to NT$417 million last year and gross margin improved by 10.92 percentage points to 27.98 percent, company data showed.
Yung Zip on Wednesday last week announced that it planned to acquire a 70 percent stake in Taiwan Way Chein Industrial Co (台灣味群工業) for NT$139.65 million.
It plans to use Taiwan Way Chein’s facilities to expand its capacity by 30 percent in two to three years, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in a client note on Monday.
