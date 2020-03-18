The nation’s shipbuilding sector is undergoing a renaissance, Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said by telephone yesterday, one day after a Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) report said the sector’s production value last year surged 25.2 percent to NT$27.1 billion (US$895.87 million at the current exchange rate).
The surge was largely due to growing demand from the offshore wind energy industry and domestic submarine projects, the report said.
There was also an increase in the production of large and small container ships, with production value increasing by 35.2 percent on an annual basis to NT$19.8 billion, while yacht manufacturing output grew 9.4 percent to NT$6.4 billion, the report said.
“The sector is witnessing a renaissance mainly due to the construction of offshore wind farms and the government’s plan to manufacture naval vessels locally,” Wang said.
“Exports now make up a majority of yacht orders, with the US as Taiwanese makers’ greatest client,” she said, adding that exports last year totaled US$231.55 million, a 38 percent increase from 2018.
Local yacht makers clinched the most orders last year among Asian firms, she said, citing data from Boat International Media.
However, whether Taiwanese firms will be able to maintain the momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not clear.
“The demand for container ships is likely to falter this year as wind farm developers move on to the next phase in construction... However, this might boost orders for wind turbine installation vessels and the like,” Wang said.
“What we fear is the growing volatility across international markets fostered by fears about the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
The sector might see a decline similar to that during the 2008 global financial crisis, she said.
The sector’s production plummeted 21.1 percent in 2009, to NT$38.7 billion, from NT$49.1 billion in 2008, the ministry’s data showed.
“The fall in global trade [during 2008-2009] dealt a heavy blow to the local production of container ships,” Wang said.
While it is too early to make predictions, the sector would be affected if the pandemic continues, even though production of submarines might continue as planned, she said.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters