State-run Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (TCFH, 合庫金控) yesterday said that it aims for a slight growth in its mortgage operations this year, but would pursue a double-digit gain in land and construction financing on the back of companies returning home from China.
The bank-focused conglomerate is seeking to raise mortgage business to NT$531 billion (US$17.55 billion), a modest 2.7 percent increase from NT$517 billion at the end of last year, TCFH president Chen Mei-tsu (陳美足) told investors during a Webcast.
Land and construction financing could grow by 13.2 percent from NT$106 billion to NT$120 billion, with firms moving manufacturing bases home providing the catalyst, Chen said.
Real demand and low borrowing costs would lend support to the local property market, although it might be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the first half of this year, Chen said.
The market would return to a status of recovery once the virus is contained, she said.
The conglomerate posted NT$2.68 billion in net profit in the first two months of this year, outpacing the same period a year earlier by 4.96 percent and ahead of its budget by 7.9 percent, Chen said.
The performance results came after TCFH’s main subsidiary, Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), set aside NT$838 million in bad loans to the now-defunct Far Eastern Air Transport (遠東航空).
That central banks around the world have cut interest rates to support economic growth would put pressure on Taiwan’s central bank to do the same tomorrow, Chen said, adding that low interest rates would squeeze lenders’ room for profitability.
TCFH has been trimming investment positions amid wild market volatility at home and abroad, she said.
The group has yet to finalize its dividend policy for earnings last year, but would not depart far from previous distributions of NT$0.75 in cash and NT$0.3 in stock, she said.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters