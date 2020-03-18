Cathay Life to hold more cash amid pandemic

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said that it would continue to hold more cash to protect against turmoil in the global financial markets, even though such a move would sacrifice its recurring yields.

That is a rare move, as life insurance companies tend to target bonds and stocks with higher investment returns, while holding onto the New Taiwan dollar or US dollar generates less returns.

“Sometimes we cannot only concentrate on the growth of recurring yields, as risk avoidance is more important amid such high uncertainties,” Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) told an investors’ conference in Taipei, citing recent stock market plunges in Taiwan and the US.

Last quarter, the insurer raised its cash holdings to NT$237 billion (US$7.8 billion), 3.7 percent of its total investment of NT$6.41 trillion, up from 2.6 percent a quarter earlier, and compared with average cash holdings of 1.3 percent, 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively, company data showed.

Cathay Life slashed its holdings of domestic stocks by a full percentage point from the end of September last year to 5 percent as of the end of December, while trimming its holdings of foreign bonds from 60.3 percent to 58.9 percent, the data showed.

The insurer would continue adjusting its portfolio this year, preferring cash and bonds with an “AA” rating and bypassing some “BBB-” rated bonds, Lin said.

The company’s pre-hedging recurring yield is forecast to drop slightly from 3.65 percent last year as a result, he said.

However, after-hedging recurring yield is likely to remain flat from last year and could even improve a little bit, thanks to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, which helped narrow the difference between Taiwan’s and the US’ benchmark rates, thus reducing its hedging cost, he said.

The cost of currency swaps has slid from 1.5 percent last year to less than 1 percent after the Fed’s action, he added.

However, if Taiwan’s central bank cuts the benchmark rates tomorrow as expected, the hedging cost would rise, Lin said.

Cathay Life gained cash dividend income of NT$24.7 billion from equity investments in Taiwan last year, up 2 percent from a year earlier, but it holds a conservative outlook for this year.

“It is not our goal to gain as much in cash dividends as last year, as the market is really volatile, but there would be a buying opportunity when the outbreak is contained, and we would invest in good companies,” Lin said.

Meanwhile, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) said that for every 25 basis points the central bank cuts rates, its net interest margin — a critical gauge of its profitability — would drop by 2 basis points, Cathay Financial Holding Co’s (國泰金控) spokesman Daniel Teng (鄧崇儀) said.

To avoid risk and increase the net interest margin, the bank would concentrate on providing foreign currency-denominated loans and NT dollar loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and personal borrowers, as they provide better profit, Teng said.

“Overall, we are more prepared to address the virus’ effects compared with how we were in the financial crisis,” Cathay Financial president Lee Chang-ken (李長庚) said.