APPAREL
Nike to close stores
Nike Inc was to close all of its stores in the US and several other countries to curb the spread of COVID-19, CNBC reported on Sunday. Nike stores in Canada, western Europe, Australia and New Zealand would be closed from yesterday to Friday next week, CNBC said. However, the company was still keeping open its outlets in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in “many other countries,” based on daily assessments of the pandemic, CNBC said. Meanwhile, Under Armour Inc said in a statement that it would close all stores in North America from yesterday through Saturday next week.
AIRLINES
Air France-KLM to get aid
Dutch Minister of Finance Wobke Hoekstra on Sunday said that the Netherlands would do “everything it takes” to keep Air France-KLM and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport operating. Hoekstra would not give any details about a possible bailout, but said that Air France-KLM was “vital for the Dutch economy,” and said he was in close contact with his French colleagues and the Air France management. On Friday, KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said it would slash up to 2,000 jobs and ask for government support as it cuts working hours by one-third across its entire staff.
HOUSING
Singapore sales surge
Housing sales in Singapore last month jumped 57 percent to 975 units from 620 in January, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. It is the highest February total since 2017, when 979 apartments were sold. Singaporeans view property as a safe asset, boosting the appeal of housing in a time of turmoil. Global equity markets have tanked this month as COVID-19 spreads around the globe. The city-state has not been as hard hit by the virus as other Asian nations. As of Sunday, it had reported 226 cases and no deaths.
TELECOMS
ZTE rejects probe report
ZTE Corp (中興) yesterday said that it had not received any notice from US authorities after NBC News reported on Friday that the Chinese telecoms company was the subject of a new bribery investigation. ZTE said its operations continue as normal. The NBC report said that the US Department of Justice was investigating whether ZTE paid foreign officials to gain advantages in its global operations. “The company would like to clarify that it has not received notices from the relevant government departments of the United States in this regard,” ZTE said in a notice filed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
ENTERTAINMENT
Casinos to limit use
Australia’s two biggest casino companies said that they would shut off half their poker machines to force people to engage in “social distancing” and slow the spread of COVID-19, as concerns about their revenue sent shares tumbling. Melbourne-based Crown Resorts Ltd, which is 37 percent owned by James Packer, and Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group said that they would keep people using machines apart by switching off every second one and restrict the number of players at gambling tables. Crown said it would restrict the number of people in individual conference or restaurant spaces to 450, while Star said it would limit the number of people to 500.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
Global semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to recover this year, growing 3 percent from a year earlier to US$57.8 billion (US$1.93 billion), SEMI said yesterday. Last year, fab equipment spending slumped 7 percent to US$56 billion, it said. Spending is forecast to plummet 18 percent year-on-year in the first half due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before rebounding in the second half and hitting a new record next year, the trade group said. “The COVID-19 outbreak has eroded fab equipment spending in China in 2020, prompting downward revisions to the World Fab Forecast report published in November 2019,” SEMI said in a statement. Despite