World Business Quick Take

APPAREL

Nike to close stores

Nike Inc was to close all of its stores in the US and several other countries to curb the spread of COVID-19, CNBC reported on Sunday. Nike stores in Canada, western Europe, Australia and New Zealand would be closed from yesterday to Friday next week, CNBC said. However, the company was still keeping open its outlets in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in “many other countries,” based on daily assessments of the pandemic, CNBC said. Meanwhile, Under Armour Inc said in a statement that it would close all stores in North America from yesterday through Saturday next week.

AIRLINES

Air France-KLM to get aid

Dutch Minister of Finance Wobke Hoekstra on Sunday said that the Netherlands would do “everything it takes” to keep Air France-KLM and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport operating. Hoekstra would not give any details about a possible bailout, but said that Air France-KLM was “vital for the Dutch economy,” and said he was in close contact with his French colleagues and the Air France management. On Friday, KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said it would slash up to 2,000 jobs and ask for government support as it cuts working hours by one-third across its entire staff.

HOUSING

Singapore sales surge

Housing sales in Singapore last month jumped 57 percent to 975 units from 620 in January, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. It is the highest February total since 2017, when 979 apartments were sold. Singaporeans view property as a safe asset, boosting the appeal of housing in a time of turmoil. Global equity markets have tanked this month as COVID-19 spreads around the globe. The city-state has not been as hard hit by the virus as other Asian nations. As of Sunday, it had reported 226 cases and no deaths.

TELECOMS

ZTE rejects probe report

ZTE Corp (中興) yesterday said that it had not received any notice from US authorities after NBC News reported on Friday that the Chinese telecoms company was the subject of a new bribery investigation. ZTE said its operations continue as normal. The NBC report said that the US Department of Justice was investigating whether ZTE paid foreign officials to gain advantages in its global operations. “The company would like to clarify that it has not received notices from the relevant government departments of the United States in this regard,” ZTE said in a notice filed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

ENTERTAINMENT

Casinos to limit use

Australia’s two biggest casino companies said that they would shut off half their poker machines to force people to engage in “social distancing” and slow the spread of COVID-19, as concerns about their revenue sent shares tumbling. Melbourne-based Crown Resorts Ltd, which is 37 percent owned by James Packer, and Sydney rival Star Entertainment Group said that they would keep people using machines apart by switching off every second one and restrict the number of players at gambling tables. Crown said it would restrict the number of people in individual conference or restaurant spaces to 450, while Star said it would limit the number of people to 500.