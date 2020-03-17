Norway would offer companies at least 100 billion kroner (US$9.7 billion) in funding in the form of guarantees for loans and bond issues to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norwegian government said on Sunday.
“The government will do what’s needed and spend the necessary funds to secure the Norwegian economy and support Norwegian businesses, big and small,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.
The country on Thursday invoked emergency powers to close a wide range of public and private institutions, including schools and restaurants, in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The business support package was divided into loan guarantees of 50 billion kroner to small and medium-sized companies seeking bank loans, and the same amount in the form of government guarantees to large firms issuing corporate bonds.
In addition, payments of payroll taxes will be postponed, the government said.
Further measures for industries that have been particularly hard hit will also be presented at a later time, Norwegian Minister of Finance Jan Tore Sanner said.
Norway’s King Harald said in a televised speech on Sunday that the circumstances were “unreal, strange, and scary for everyone.”
“We don’t feel at home in our daily lives, or the world around us. And still we are only at the start of something that we don’t fully know the consequences of,” Harald said.
The government on Friday announced that it would pay a greater part of the bill for companies seeking to make temporary layoffs, while the Norwegian central bank slashed interest rates and lined up emergency funds for banks.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
Global semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to recover this year, growing 3 percent from a year earlier to US$57.8 billion (US$1.93 billion), SEMI said yesterday. Last year, fab equipment spending slumped 7 percent to US$56 billion, it said. Spending is forecast to plummet 18 percent year-on-year in the first half due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before rebounding in the second half and hitting a new record next year, the trade group said. “The COVID-19 outbreak has eroded fab equipment spending in China in 2020, prompting downward revisions to the World Fab Forecast report published in November 2019,” SEMI said in a statement. Despite