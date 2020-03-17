Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang profit up 34%

Automotive metal sheet and bumper manufacturer Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday posted a pretax profit of NT$153 million (US$5.06 million) for last month, up 34 percent year-on-year, thanks to rising aftermarket sales and more working days than February last year. Combined pretax profit in the first two months of the year was NT$297 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.53, the company said in an e-mail. Despite uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tong Yang said it plans to focus on niche goods, such as water-based coating and electroplating products, while strengthening its competitiveness in lightweight technology and product research to ensure adequate supplies of parts to automakers in Taiwan and China, the e-mail said.

STEELMAKERS

Buyback fails to halt slide

Shares of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co Ltd (燁輝企業), the nation’s largest manufacturer of galvanized steel, yesterday closed 2 percent lower, despite the company announcing a share buyback program to safeguard the interests of its shareholders. The shares closed at NT$8.35 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company said its board of directors had approved a plan to repurchase 100 million shares, or 5.23 percent of its issued shares, on the open market. Yieh Phui planned to buy back the shares at NT$8 to NT$9.50 from yesterday through May 15, the company said in a filing with the exchange. Due to falling steel prices, the company’s consolidated revenue fell 18.94 percent year-on-year to NT$59.68 billion last year, while uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused revenue to fall by 23.13 percent to NT$7.37 billion in the first two months of this year.

ELECTRONICS

JMC eyes capital reduction

JMC Electronics Co (易華電子), which specializes in chip-on-film technology for LCD driver ICs, yesterday said that its board of directors had approved a plan to reduce its capital by NT$170 million, or 17 percent, to increase shareholder returns and adjust its capital structure. After the capital reduction, which is pending approval by shareholders and regulators, JMC’s paid-in capital would fall to NT$830 million, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing. The company plans to return NT$1.7 per share to shareholders following the capital reduction, in addition to a proposed cash dividend of NT$2 per share. JMC shares yesterday closed 9.67 percent lower at NT$49.05 in Taipei trading. The shares have fallen 39.22 percent so far this year.

TECHNOLOGY

Broadcom update positive

Broadcom Inc last week scrapped its full-year financial forecast because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the US chipmaker’s comments about steady enterprise spending on data centers and 5G infrastructure should be positive for local technology companies, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a client note. Steady demand for data center equipment should benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Parade Technologies Ltd (譜瑞科技), Aspeed Technology Inc (信驊科技) and Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), Yuanta said. Increased spending on 5G infrastructure would be positive for TSMC, King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子), LandMark Optoelectronics Corp (聯亞光電) and Elite Advanced Laser Corp (聯鈞光電), it said. However, the coronavirus pandemic would continue to weigh on firms providing smartphone components to Broadcom, such as Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), it added.