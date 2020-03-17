AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang profit up 34%
Automotive metal sheet and bumper manufacturer Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday posted a pretax profit of NT$153 million (US$5.06 million) for last month, up 34 percent year-on-year, thanks to rising aftermarket sales and more working days than February last year. Combined pretax profit in the first two months of the year was NT$297 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.53, the company said in an e-mail. Despite uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tong Yang said it plans to focus on niche goods, such as water-based coating and electroplating products, while strengthening its competitiveness in lightweight technology and product research to ensure adequate supplies of parts to automakers in Taiwan and China, the e-mail said.
STEELMAKERS
Buyback fails to halt slide
Shares of Yieh Phui Enterprise Co Ltd (燁輝企業), the nation’s largest manufacturer of galvanized steel, yesterday closed 2 percent lower, despite the company announcing a share buyback program to safeguard the interests of its shareholders. The shares closed at NT$8.35 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company said its board of directors had approved a plan to repurchase 100 million shares, or 5.23 percent of its issued shares, on the open market. Yieh Phui planned to buy back the shares at NT$8 to NT$9.50 from yesterday through May 15, the company said in a filing with the exchange. Due to falling steel prices, the company’s consolidated revenue fell 18.94 percent year-on-year to NT$59.68 billion last year, while uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused revenue to fall by 23.13 percent to NT$7.37 billion in the first two months of this year.
ELECTRONICS
JMC eyes capital reduction
JMC Electronics Co (易華電子), which specializes in chip-on-film technology for LCD driver ICs, yesterday said that its board of directors had approved a plan to reduce its capital by NT$170 million, or 17 percent, to increase shareholder returns and adjust its capital structure. After the capital reduction, which is pending approval by shareholders and regulators, JMC’s paid-in capital would fall to NT$830 million, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing. The company plans to return NT$1.7 per share to shareholders following the capital reduction, in addition to a proposed cash dividend of NT$2 per share. JMC shares yesterday closed 9.67 percent lower at NT$49.05 in Taipei trading. The shares have fallen 39.22 percent so far this year.
TECHNOLOGY
Broadcom update positive
Broadcom Inc last week scrapped its full-year financial forecast because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the US chipmaker’s comments about steady enterprise spending on data centers and 5G infrastructure should be positive for local technology companies, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a client note. Steady demand for data center equipment should benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Parade Technologies Ltd (譜瑞科技), Aspeed Technology Inc (信驊科技) and Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), Yuanta said. Increased spending on 5G infrastructure would be positive for TSMC, King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子), LandMark Optoelectronics Corp (聯亞光電) and Elite Advanced Laser Corp (聯鈞光電), it said. However, the coronavirus pandemic would continue to weigh on firms providing smartphone components to Broadcom, such as Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), it added.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
Global semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to recover this year, growing 3 percent from a year earlier to US$57.8 billion (US$1.93 billion), SEMI said yesterday. Last year, fab equipment spending slumped 7 percent to US$56 billion, it said. Spending is forecast to plummet 18 percent year-on-year in the first half due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before rebounding in the second half and hitting a new record next year, the trade group said. “The COVID-19 outbreak has eroded fab equipment spending in China in 2020, prompting downward revisions to the World Fab Forecast report published in November 2019,” SEMI said in a statement. Despite