Ferrari stops production at two factories in Italy

AFP, ROME





Italian luxury automaker Ferrari SpA on Saturday said it was suspending production for two weeks at two of its factories, citing “serious difficulties” related to Italy being in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production will stop immediately at the Maranello and Modena factories until Friday next week, Ferrari said in a statement.

“This measure has been taken in the interest of employees and following a series of rigorous measures already taken to ensure onsite security,” the firm said.

The company’s home region of Emilia-Romagna is after Lombardy the region worst hit by the crisis, with about 200 deaths and 2,200 cases, according to local authorities.

Ferrari had attempted to carry on even as Italy found itself the most affected country other than China. The Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown last week.

However, supply-chain problems have emerged to the degree that the automaker “cannot ensure continued production,” although operations not linked to production would continue, the company said.

Ferrari chief executive officer Louis Camilleri said that the firm would look to restart production as soon as feasible.