PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) on Friday started to buy back its own shares on the open market to bolster its share price as global markets are battered by escalating fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company on Thursday said that it would buy back up to 230 million common shares until May 5 at NT$10.05 to NT$13.50 and would continue the program past May 5 if its share price falls below that range.
Acer shares fell 3.83 percent to close at NT$13.8 on Friday. They dropped 14.8 percent last week and have declined 22.69 percent since the beginning of the year.
Acer is the first company on the Taiwan Stock Exchange to launch a share buyback since the Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday urged listed firms to repurchase their own shares to ease pressure and stabilize equity prices.
The commission said it would consider imposing a ban on the short-selling of stocks if irrational heavy selling emerges.
Acer last week reported consolidated sales for last month fell 17.1 percent month-on-month and 22.4 percent year-on-year to NT$11.23 billion (US$371.73 million) — the lowest monthly figure since January 2005 — as PC shipments and demand slowed due to the pandemic.
Production along its supply chain, which has been affected by lockdowns in many cities in China due to the virus, is recovering and is expected to return to normal in about the middle of the second quarter, Acer said.
In the first two months of the year, combined revenue dropped 20.4 percent year-on-year to NT$24.78 billion, the company said.
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the
Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc (TABP, 台灣尖端先進生技醫藥) and General Biologicals Corp (GBC, 普生股份) yesterday separately said that they have a good chance of being chosen to produce a rapid screening reagent for COVID-19. The two were among 10 companies that attended a conference with Academia Sinica last week. Yesterday’s announcement came after the institute on Sunday announced that it has synthesized a monoclonal antibody that can quickly identify the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. “Academia Sinica said in the meeting that it has certain criteria to select qualified manufacturers for the test kits. It seems that we have a chance and we will keep
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan