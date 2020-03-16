The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has denied a British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) report that suggested that prison labor has been producing masks as part of the government’s mask-requisition efforts.
The BBC’s Chinese-language service on Friday published a video report on its Web site showing what it said were inmates in a Taipei prison making fabric face masks.
Taiwan’s single-day output of masks has reached 10 million, of which “a small portion are sewed by prison inmates,” the introduction to the video said.
Inmates in a Taipei prison have been “working overtime” to help increase mask production to meet the nation’s needs in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and the inmates had volunteered for the work, the report said.
The report was removed from the BBC’s Web site late on Saturday after the ministry issued a statement saying that the story was not accurate.
The government requisitions from manufacturers are medical-grade masks, and not the fabric masks mentioned in the report, the ministry said.
The government “did not ask prison inmates to sew face masks,” the ministry said, while urging the media to reach out to the government for verification to avoid inaccuracies.
Meanwhile, the ministry has thanked manufacturing plants, the military, which has provided workers, other government agencies and private entities for their contributions to expanding the nation’s daily mask production capacity from an initial 1.88 million masks to 10 million under the government’s centralized manufacturing and distribution system.
The ultimate daily production capacity target is 13 million masks, the ministry said.
In an effort to meet domestic demand for masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the government in January imposed an export ban on disposable masks and began to purchase those produced domestically.
It has built 60 new production lines in less than two months and is working to build 30 more, which are expected to begin full operation by early next month.
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the
Taiwan Advance Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc (TABP, 台灣尖端先進生技醫藥) and General Biologicals Corp (GBC, 普生股份) yesterday separately said that they have a good chance of being chosen to produce a rapid screening reagent for COVID-19. The two were among 10 companies that attended a conference with Academia Sinica last week. Yesterday’s announcement came after the institute on Sunday announced that it has synthesized a monoclonal antibody that can quickly identify the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. “Academia Sinica said in the meeting that it has certain criteria to select qualified manufacturers for the test kits. It seems that we have a chance and we will keep
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan