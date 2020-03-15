Oil headed for its biggest weekly drop since 2008 as an unprecedented dual supply-demand shock showed no signs of abating.
Futures on Friday reversed a loss to rise, tracking a rebound in US equity futures, while a retaliatory US attack on an Iraqi militia might have lent some support. They were still down 21 percent this week as COVID-19 batters demand.
The schism between former OPEC+ allies appeared to harden as Russian oil producers said that they plan to ramp up production next month, while the Kremlin said that there are no plans for discussions with Saudi Arabia.
The kingdom earlier in the week said that it would boost output by more than 25 percent next month.
The deluge of new supply coinciding with evaporating demand threatens a major shakeout on the US shale patch and could destabilize the governments of some OPEC producers. It has pushed a gauge of oil volatility to record levels and sent Brent’s market structure into a super-contango, where prompt prices are more than US$10 per barrel cheaper than contracts for delivery in 12 months.
“That supply-side shock that we’re seeing is expected to start almost immediately,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd senior commodities analyst Daniel Hynes said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “The market is still hopeful of some sort of stimulus-led recovery later in the year, so that’s why the back end of the curve is holding up relatively well.”
West Texas Intermediate futures for delivery next month rose 3.7 percent to US$32.65 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:28am on Friday in London after dropping as much as 3.7 percent earlier. They closed down 4.5 percent on Thursday.
Brent crude for May settlement on Friday added 3.3 percent to US$34.32 per barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract on Thursday plunged 7.2 percent and has fallen 24 percent this week. The global benchmark traded at a US$1.21 premium to West Texas Intermediate for the same month, near the narrowest since late 2016.
In the US, several independent oil companies have already announced plans to scale back operations amid the flood of cheap crude. The US industry is also encouraging the Trump administration to waive a law that mandates only domestic vessels can be used to transport goods between US ports.
The response from US drillers will not be enough to prevent a record crude production surplus of 6 million barrels per day next month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a note.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can
HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted record-low revenue of NT$419.15 million (US$13.95 million) for last month, plummeting 32.96 percent from a year earlier and following a 52.43 percent plunge the previous month. The Taoyuan-headquartered company, whose sales have declined for the past two years, reported that combined revenue over the past two months dropped 44.97 percent from NT$1.63 billion a year earlier. HTC went into the red in 2013 and posted net losses of NT$2.34 billion in the most recent quarter. The former top smartphone vendor has sought to reshape its operations, turning its focus to virtual reality (VR) and launching the Vive