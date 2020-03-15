Oil has worst week since 2008 due to virus, supply deluge

Oil headed for its biggest weekly drop since 2008 as an unprecedented dual supply-demand shock showed no signs of abating.

Futures on Friday reversed a loss to rise, tracking a rebound in US equity futures, while a retaliatory US attack on an Iraqi militia might have lent some support. They were still down 21 percent this week as COVID-19 batters demand.

The schism between former OPEC+ allies appeared to harden as Russian oil producers said that they plan to ramp up production next month, while the Kremlin said that there are no plans for discussions with Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom earlier in the week said that it would boost output by more than 25 percent next month.

The deluge of new supply coinciding with evaporating demand threatens a major shakeout on the US shale patch and could destabilize the governments of some OPEC producers. It has pushed a gauge of oil volatility to record levels and sent Brent’s market structure into a super-contango, where prompt prices are more than US$10 per barrel cheaper than contracts for delivery in 12 months.

“That supply-side shock that we’re seeing is expected to start almost immediately,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd senior commodities analyst Daniel Hynes said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “The market is still hopeful of some sort of stimulus-led recovery later in the year, so that’s why the back end of the curve is holding up relatively well.”

West Texas Intermediate futures for delivery next month rose 3.7 percent to US$32.65 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:28am on Friday in London after dropping as much as 3.7 percent earlier. They closed down 4.5 percent on Thursday.

Brent crude for May settlement on Friday added 3.3 percent to US$34.32 per barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract on Thursday plunged 7.2 percent and has fallen 24 percent this week. The global benchmark traded at a US$1.21 premium to West Texas Intermediate for the same month, near the narrowest since late 2016.

In the US, several independent oil companies have already announced plans to scale back operations amid the flood of cheap crude. The US industry is also encouraging the Trump administration to waive a law that mandates only domestic vessels can be used to transport goods between US ports.

The response from US drillers will not be enough to prevent a record crude production surplus of 6 million barrels per day next month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a note.