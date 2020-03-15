Asian markets take a beating, extending global rout from coronavirus pandemic

Asian equities on Friday tumbled, extending a global rout that saw markets experience their worst day in decades as fears of a worldwide recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic wiped trillions off valuations.

Shell-shocked investors fled for the hills as governments across Europe and in the US struggled to get a grip on the crisis that has swept the planet and shut communities down.

Central bank moves to support financial markets have also failed to staunch the bloodletting, while US President Donald Trump’s decision to shut the US border to European travelers added to the panic.

“Markets remain in a freefall as uncertainty persists, with no reliable anchor which can create near-term stability,” New York-based Medley Global Advisors LLC’s Ben Emons said.

However, after a morning session wipeout across the region, most markets clawed back losses, even if they were still in negative territory as traders picked up bargain-basement stocks.

In Tokyo on Friday, the Nikkei 225, which fell as much as 10 percent at one point, ended down 1,117.13 points, or 6 percent, at 17,442.50, plunging 15.9 percent from a close of 20,749.75 on March 6.

After plunging about 7 percent in early trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on Friday slid 276.16 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,032.91, a drop of 8 percent from 26,146.67 a week earlier.

Seoul’s KOSPI on Friday managed to trim its losses in half, falling 62.89 points, or 3.4 percent, to close at 1,771.44, plummeting 13.2 percent from a close of 2,040.22 on March 6.

Bangkok, Manila and Singapore also managed to cut their losses by more than half, while Mumbai was up more than 2 percent just hours after a trading halt kicked in because it had fallen more than 9 percent. Manila also rose, having lost almost 10 percent.

The Shanghai Composite on Friday edged down 36.06 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,887.43, a 4.8 percent drop from a close of 3,034.51 a week earlier.

However, the standout was Sydney, which swung more than 12 percent to end 4.4 percent higher.

“Despite continued uncertainty over the coronavirus spread, some market players with more optimistic outlooks will see current levels as good buying opportunities for medium and long-term plays,” Sydney-based IC Markets’ Nick Twidale said.

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s Steve Johnson described the day’s trade as “completely and utterly nuts.”

Analysts said that Trump’s ban on travel from Europe deeply rattled investors, and measures intended to shore up business and markets were proving insufficient.

“The turmoil in markets has moved up another notch over the past 24 hours with President Trump’s European travel ban and underwhelming stimulatory measures adding more fuel to the fire of uncertainty, instead of providing a dose of reassurance,” National Australia Bank Ltd senior foreign exchange strategist Rodrigo Catril wrote.

“New containment measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 have increased the prospect of a severe global economic growth downturn,” he added.

The crisis has hit the travel industry particularly badly, as new restrictions prompt mass cancelations, while sporting events have been scrapped globally and everything from museums to Walt Disney Co theme parks have shut.

“In mere weeks, the market has shifted gears from a transitory health scare to a full-blown global recession,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty Ltd market strategist Stephen Innes said.

“Global supply chains are no longer just ‘disrupted,’ but are now in the process of shutting down completely,” he added.

Markets have also been shaken by an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, compounded by fears that the travel restrictions will further dampen energy demand.

