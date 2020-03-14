TELECOMS
Trump bars Huawei gear
US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed legislation that bars carriers from using US subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), ZTE Corp (中興) and other companies deemed a national security threat. The law also requires the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help small providers with the costs of removing prohibited equipment or services from their networks and replacing it. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asked the US Congress “to appropriate the necessary funding to reimburse carriers for replacing any network equipment or services found to be a national security threat.” The Rural Wireless Association praised the measure that authorizes the not-yet-appropriated US$1 billion. It marks “the first step in securing necessary funding to replace rural carriers’ Huawei and ZTE equipment so that critical network infrastructure in rural areas continues to be available,” the association said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Broadcom rescinds forecast
Chipmaker and Apple Inc supplier Broadcom Inc withdrew its annual sales forecast and gave weak near-term guidance, demonstrating how deeply the coronavirus outbreak is poised to hurt demand. Although Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (陳福陽) said that he “did not see any material impact” from the outbreak in the first quarter, “we believe it prudent to withdraw our annual guidance until visibility returns to pre-COVID-19 level.” Sales in the current period would be US$5.7 billion, plus or minus US$150 million, the company said on Thursday. That missed Wall Street expectations. While Broadcom’s supply chain is unscathed by the virus so far, Tan said it is impossible to assess yet how much consumer demand for electronics would decline.
JAPAN
Unions score small raise
Workers in the nation’s biggest labor union are receiving the smallest pay raise in seven years, another blow for households facing a higher sales tax and the likelihood of a deep recession triggered by the COVID-19. Average monthly pay for members is to rise by 1.91 percent, initial results from this year’s wage negotiations released on Friday by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation show. That follows a bump of around 2.2 percent last year. With corporate profits likely to be hard hit by the virus, unions had less bargaining power than might have been expected given the country’s labor shortages. This year’s results present a further challenge for households whose budgets have been squeezed by the second sales tax hike in the span of about five years. The confederation entered this year’s negotiations demanding only about a 3 percent pay increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FDA permits faster virus test
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency authorization for a faster coronavirus test made by Swiss diagnostics maker Roche, a move aimed at boosting screening capacity to help contain the outbreak. The new tests provide results in 3.5 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results daily, the company said yesterday, a boost to tests the company has offered until now. The emergency authorization clears the tests to be deployed in the US and markets that conform to European standards. Roche said it is “going to the limits of our production capacity” to deliver as many of the faster tests as possible.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can