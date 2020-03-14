The oil market could see a record surplus of about 6 million barrels per day (bpd) by next month, considering a bigger-than-expected surge in low-cost output, while a slump in demand was “increasingly broad” triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.
Brent crude was set for its biggest weekly loss since 2008, as oil prices plummeted this week after top producer Saudi Arabia slashed its selling prices amid a price dispute with Russia and pledged to unleash more supply onto a market already reeling from falling demand due to the virus.
“The high-cost producer response at our second quarter 2020 [US]$30 [per barrel] Brent forecast will not be sufficiently fast to offset the record large inventory builds set to occur in coming months,” the Wall Street bank said in a note.
The jump in inventories could also force some inland high-cost producers to shut production, since storage logistics might be stretched, the bank’s analysts added.
While all production limits have been scrapped due to the collapse of the OPEC+ deal, prompting Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates to say they would both ramp up output to record levels, the top producers also promised to expand capacity, suggesting a longer term strategy to win market share from US companies and other producers.
The bank pegged the demand loss due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak at about 4.5 million bpd, but it also pointed to some signs of improving Chinese oil demand.
The accumulation of oil inventories over the next six months could be similar to a build up over 18 months in 2014 to 2016, it said.
Global demand growth, on the other hand, would see a reduction of about 310,000bpd next year and comfortably offset any fast supply response from high cost producers, especially with the shale output now forecast to drop by 900,000bpd in the first quarter of next year, the bank added.
“Finally, any potential re-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East would not prevent the bearish pressure of quickly accumulating inventories unless it led to a historically large outage,” it said.
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the
By closing the wage gap between male and female employees last year, Citibank Taiwan demonstrated that it leads the Taiwanese corporate sector in promoting equal wages and gender equality concepts, which has helped the company improve employee benefits and foster a diverse and inclusive corporate culture. Citibank cited an internal annual report comparing employee wages across all Citibank branches worldwide. In last year’s report, the median wage for female employees — 73 percent of their male colleagues’ median wage — was a 2 percentage point improvement from 2018. “As a global bank, Citigroup has a responsibility to make the economy better. This can