The TAIEX yesterday dipped below 10,000 points during intraday trading, as investors worried that escalating COVID-19 infections worldwide could upset the global economy following a 10 percent slump on Wall Street overnight, analysts said.
Stock prices fell 331.29 points, or 3.17 percent, and lost about 780 points in the early trading session, the steepest intraday decline ever.
Prices rebounded slowly to close down 293.45 points, or 2.82 percent, at 10,128.87 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed.
Photo: AFP
Turnover swelled to NT$302.182 billion (US$10 billion), the highest in more than a year and a 77 percent increase on the average turnover of NT$170 billion last month, it showed.
Foreign institutional investors cut their net holdings by NT$30.23 billion, with the New Taiwan dollar falling NT$0.06 to NT$30.21 against the US dollar in Taipei trading.
The TAIEX joined a sell-off across Asian stock markets, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.14 percent, the Shanghai Composite Index dropping 1.23 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI slipping 3.43 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining 6.08 percent, the data showed.
“That could be attributed to the bearish US equity market, with many investors terrified after seeing the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday plummet 2,000 points, the most severe crash since 1987,” Hua Nan Securities Investment Management Co (華南投顧) chairman David Chu (儲祥生) said by telephone yesterday.
The TAIEX was comparatively calm on Tuesday, the day after the US equity market triggered a break that gave traders and investors a 15-minute pause in trading, Chu said.
However, with the WHO declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, US president Donald Trump’s stimulus plan failing and his announcing travel restrictions from Europe to the US, investors became more nervous, Chu said.
The TAIEX gained some ground later, possibly supported by purchases by government funds, Chu said, adding that the eight state-owned banks bought a net NT$4 billion of local shares.
“Selling pressure from foreign institutional investors has eased, compared with the net NT$54.56 billion they sold on Monday, so the TAIEX is expected to stage a recovery next week,” Xincheng International Investment Consultant (信誠環球投顧) analyst Chang Chih-cheng (張志誠) said.
“However, the rally might not be large, as investors’ concern would not be effectively mitigated until the worldwide spread of the virus is contained,” Chang said.
Although the government says that the TAIEX would remain attractive as many companies delivered dividend yields higher than 4 percent, investors are not likely to remain invested just for the cash dividends, Chang said.
“The virus has disrupted global supply chains and would affect local companies’ profitability in the first half of this year, which is the main concern for investors here,” Chang said.
