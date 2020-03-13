AIRLINES
Chinese carriers post losses
Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 20.96 billion yuan (US$3 billion) for last month as the COVID-19 outbreak spread and hit travel demand, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said yesterday. China’s overall aviation industry recorded a loss of 24.59 billion yuan for the month, Zhang Qing, an official with the aviation regulator, told a news conference. The total number of airline passengers last month fell 84.5 percent year-on-year to 8.34 million, the regulator said.
BEVERAGES
Pepsi to buy Rockstar
PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday said it is buying energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for US$3.85 billion. The acquisition would expand PepsiCo’s portfolio of energy drinks, which already includes Mountain Dew’s Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP. Rockstar, founded in 2001, makes 30 variations of drinks and is sold in more than 30 countries. PepsiCo and Rockstar have had a distribution agreement in North America since 2009. The deal is targeted to close in the first half of the year.
TELECOMS
AG backs off T-Mobile deal
California’s attorney general on Wednesday said that the state would not appeal a judge’s decision approving T-Mobile Inc’s US$26.5 billion purchase of Sprint Corp. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 14 state attorneys general who sued to stop the deal. They had argued that eliminating a major wireless company would harm consumers by reducing competition and adding billions of US dollars in costs through higher phone bills. The merger has been approved by the US Department of Justice and the US Federal Communications Commission.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa cancels flights
German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Wednesday said that it would cancel 23,000 flights across the group, a 50 percent reduction, as it tries to deal with the fallout from COVID-19. “Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the virus,” Lufthansa said that it would scrap the flights between March 29 and April 24, with more “expected in the coming weeks.” Previously, Lufthansa had detailed 7,100 cancelations up to the end of its winter flight plan on March 28.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla adjusts sales forecast
Tesla Inc would probably sell about 10 percent fewer vehicles this year than previously expected as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on demand, Morgan Stanley said. The bank slashed its sales target this year for Tesla to deliver 452,000 vehicles from the previous estimate of 500,000, a note to clients said yesterday. Tesla’s volumes would probably drop about 10 percent in Europe this year, hurt by the coronavirus and softening of incentives in markets such as Norway and the Netherlands, the bank said.
RETAIL
Best Buy chairman to leave
Hubert Joly, who engineered Best Buy Co’s successful turnaround after arriving in 2012, is to step down as executive chairman, the company said in a statement. Lead director Patrick Doyle would replace Joly as chairman after the company’s shareholders’ meeting on June 11. The electronics retailer has an agreement with Joly for him to serve as a consultant to the company for a year, with an option for the arrangement to be renewed. He would be considered an independent contractor.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the