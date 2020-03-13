World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AIRLINES

Chinese carriers post losses

Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 20.96 billion yuan (US$3 billion) for last month as the COVID-19 outbreak spread and hit travel demand, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said yesterday. China’s overall aviation industry recorded a loss of 24.59 billion yuan for the month, Zhang Qing, an official with the aviation regulator, told a news conference. The total number of airline passengers last month fell 84.5 percent year-on-year to 8.34 million, the regulator said.

BEVERAGES

Pepsi to buy Rockstar

PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday said it is buying energy drink maker Rockstar Energy Beverages for US$3.85 billion. The acquisition would expand PepsiCo’s portfolio of energy drinks, which already includes Mountain Dew’s Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP. Rockstar, founded in 2001, makes 30 variations of drinks and is sold in more than 30 countries. PepsiCo and Rockstar have had a distribution agreement in North America since 2009. The deal is targeted to close in the first half of the year.

TELECOMS

AG backs off T-Mobile deal

California’s attorney general on Wednesday said that the state would not appeal a judge’s decision approving T-Mobile Inc’s US$26.5 billion purchase of Sprint Corp. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 14 state attorneys general who sued to stop the deal. They had argued that eliminating a major wireless company would harm consumers by reducing competition and adding billions of US dollars in costs through higher phone bills. The merger has been approved by the US Department of Justice and the US Federal Communications Commission.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa cancels flights

German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG on Wednesday said that it would cancel 23,000 flights across the group, a 50 percent reduction, as it tries to deal with the fallout from COVID-19. “Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the virus,” Lufthansa said that it would scrap the flights between March 29 and April 24, with more “expected in the coming weeks.” Previously, Lufthansa had detailed 7,100 cancelations up to the end of its winter flight plan on March 28.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla adjusts sales forecast

Tesla Inc would probably sell about 10 percent fewer vehicles this year than previously expected as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on demand, Morgan Stanley said. The bank slashed its sales target this year for Tesla to deliver 452,000 vehicles from the previous estimate of 500,000, a note to clients said yesterday. Tesla’s volumes would probably drop about 10 percent in Europe this year, hurt by the coronavirus and softening of incentives in markets such as Norway and the Netherlands, the bank said.

RETAIL

Best Buy chairman to leave

Hubert Joly, who engineered Best Buy Co’s successful turnaround after arriving in 2012, is to step down as executive chairman, the company said in a statement. Lead director Patrick Doyle would replace Joly as chairman after the company’s shareholders’ meeting on June 11. The electronics retailer has an agreement with Joly for him to serve as a consultant to the company for a year, with an option for the arrangement to be renewed. He would be considered an independent contractor.