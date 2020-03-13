Government bond yields in much of the eurozone yesterday fell, before a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting widely expected to deliver new stimulus measures to help buffer the economy from the shock inflicted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The virus, now officially a global pandemic, has sparked a lockdown in Italy, triggered turmoil across world markets and dealt a fresh blow to a weakened eurozone economy.
News that US President Donald Trump has banned travel from Europe knocked risk assets yesterday, pushing yields on safe-haven government bonds in the eurozone down 2 to 3 basis points in early trade.
Germany’s 10-year Bund yield fell to minus-0.78 percent, keeping Monday’s record low in sight.
Italian bonds sold off with other risk assets, pushing 10-year bond yields there up about 7 basis points to 1.26 percent.
Trade was subdued ahead of the ECB meeting, which came a day after the Bank of England delivered an emergency half-point rate cut.
The US Federal Reserve slashed rates last week in an unexpected move to guard its economy against COVID-19.
The ECB was expected to provide new, ultra-cheap loans for banks to pass on to small and medium-sized firms.
It was also likely to debate an interest rate cut, though that move is uncertain.
Analysts said that a collapse in eurozone market inflation expectations — exacerbated by a crash in oil prices — also raises pressure on the ECB to ramp up monthly asset purchases, currently at 20 billion euros (US$22.48 billion).
The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward has fallen to record lows below 1 percent, a sign that investors are starting to price in deflation risks.
The rush to own top-rated German bonds, amid heightened uncertainty, has pushed up relative borrowing costs for other eurozone states.
In Italy, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the 10-year bond yield gap over Germany on Monday blew out 50 basis points — the biggest one-day spread widening since May 2018.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the