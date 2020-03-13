EQUITIES
Investors need calming: FSC
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Wednesday said that it would encourage publicly listed companies to hold earnings presentations or conferences in an attempt to reassure investors at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war on the global oil market have caused valuations on the local bourse to tumble. The commission said that it would ask listed firms to buy back shares of their stock in light of volatility in local equities. It would consider imposing a ban on the short-selling of stocks if irrational heavy selling emerges, Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.
ELECTRONICS
Marketech avoids closures
Marketech International Corp (帆宣), which supplies semiconductor equipment to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), yesterday said that it did not need to shut down any factories due to the pandemic. The company’s clarification came after shares tumbled 9.93 percent to close at NT$61.7 amid speculation that a person whose infection was confirmed on Tuesday was linked to the company. Marketech said that its seven factories worldwide, including five local clean rooms, and all of its sales offices have been operating normally, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.
APPAREL
Makalot profit falls 12%
Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽) yesterday reported that pretax profit last month fell 11.9 percent annually and 23.8 percent monthly to NT$160 million (US$5.31 million), as the pandemic affected its factory operations in China and reduced capacity utilization. The manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel said that its revenue last month fell to NT$1.69 billion — the lowest in 15 months — down 18.4 percent from a year earlier and 19.1 percent from January. In the first two months of this year, Makalot said that its pretax profit fell 3.1 percent to NT$370 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.68, while combined revenue totaled NT$3.79 billion, down 10.3 percent year-on-year.
ELECTRONICS
Holy Stone profit drops 72%
Holy Stone Enterprise Co (禾伸堂), a multilayer ceramic capacitor producer, on Wednesday reported that its net income last year fell 71.52 percent year-on-year to NT$793 million, or earnings per share of NT$5.02. It blamed the decline on volatility in the passive components market last year. The company said its consolidated revenue fell 10.7 percent to NT$14.6 billion. The pandemic has not significantly affected its business, as most of its manufacturing is local, it said. Holy Stone said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$7 per common share, which represents a payout ratio of about 140 percent.
AIRLINES
Air France-KLM stops flights
Air France-KLM on Tuesday announced that flights from Paris to Taipei and Hong Kong would be stopped, while flights to other cities in Asia and Europe would be reduced. After a drop in passengers due to the coronavirus, Air France-KLM said that it has suspended services between Taipei and Paris, and between Hong Kong and Paris until March 29. Flights to Seoul would be reduced from seven to four per week, and flights to Singapore from seven to five per week, the carrier said, adding that the reduction in service would continue until April 12.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the