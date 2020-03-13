DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday said it faces mixed effects from the COVID-19 outbreak, with its traders benefiting from a volatile equity market and wealth management business growing amid interest rate cuts, but its credit card business has been affected.
“It is certain that some of our businesses would face challenges due to the outbreak, but we still need to find new opportunities,” DBS Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) said at a news conference in Taipei.
As people refrained from making big-ticket purchases and canceled overseas travel, the bank’s credit card business took a hit in the first two months, despite some consumers increasing their spending at e-commerce outlets, Lim said.
“[Credit card spending in] the second half of this year is expected to be better than the first half if the virus could be contained by June,” he said.
The bank said that the central bank is expected to lower interest rates in the near term in step with its global peers, which would give its wealth management business an opportunity to grow.
“The lower the rates become, the more eagerly our clients would look for products with good yields,” Lim said.
The lender yesterday launched a new program for US dollar-denominated deposits, offering a 0.66 percent interest rate for deposits of US$10,000 or greater.
DBS Bank expects to see deposits to grow at about 10 percent this year, while some clients might cancel their fixed deposits if the central bank cuts the rates, it said.
As for other investment tools, gold is likely to be in high demand due to investors’ need to hedge, DBS consumer banking vice president Chen Yu-chia (陳昱嘉) said.
Meanwhile, DBS said it would focus on providing loans to small and medium-sized businesses, e-commerce companies and firms that have plans to digitize their operations, the bank said.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the