World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TELECOMS

US grants Huawei reprieve

The US on Tuesday granted Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) another 45 days to continue doing business with US companies. The new provisional license expires on May 15. Prior to the extension, the previous license was to expire on April 1. Washington said it would blacklist Huawei from the US market and from buying crucial American components on that date.

TECHNOLOGY

Tech firms advise on virus

The White House yesterday was to host a meeting with Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and other tech companies to coordinate responses to the growing COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting was to be hosted by US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy spokeswoman Elena Hernandez said. Representatives of Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Twitter Inc, as well as officials from various federal agencies, were also to attend the session, Hernandez said.

APPAREL

Adidas, Puma predict losses

German sportswear makers Adidas AG and Puma AG yesterday warned that the COVID-19 outbreak would deal painful blows to their businesses this year. Adidas said its revenues in vital market China would come in between 800 million euros and 1 billion euros (US$907 million to US$1.13 billion), lower than the January to March period last year. Sales in China plunged by 80 percent in late January to early last month, it said. Puma said it “cannot quantify the negative effect,” but pointed to sales “severely affected” in China and other Asian countries.

ENTERTAINMENT

Tokyo Disneyland stays shut

The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea yesterday said that the parks would remain closed through early next month over fears of the COVID-19 outbreak. Oriental Land also said the openings of new zones and attractions, scheduled for April 15, would also be pushed back to mid-May, as the Japanese government calls on the public to avoid unnecessary outings and crowded places. The announcement came a day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a 10-day extension of measures intended to halt the spread of COVID-19, including canceling, delaying or scaling back major events.

SINGAPORE

Tourism takes hit on virus

The nation is bracing for a harder hit to tourism than initially expected from COVID-19 as the outbreak spreads to more than 100 countries, impacting global travel plans, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said. “Now it’s really the fact that there’s a global spread of this virus and therefore we will have to re-evaluate certainly the numbers,” Iswaran said in an interview yesterday. Just last month, its tourism chief forecast that tourist arrivals and spending could drop by 25 percent to 30 percent this year because of the outbreak, making it worse than SARS in 2003.

RETAIL

B&M agrees to Jawoll sale

British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail yesterday said it has agreed to the sale of its loss-making German business, Jawoll, to a consortium led by AC Curtis Salta for 12.5 million euros. In November last year, B&M, a general goods retailer, wrote down the value of Jawoll’s 89 stores and put it under review. Jawoll made a loss of ￡15.4 million (US$19.9 million) in the year to March 31 last year.