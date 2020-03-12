TELECOMS
US grants Huawei reprieve
The US on Tuesday granted Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) another 45 days to continue doing business with US companies. The new provisional license expires on May 15. Prior to the extension, the previous license was to expire on April 1. Washington said it would blacklist Huawei from the US market and from buying crucial American components on that date.
TECHNOLOGY
Tech firms advise on virus
The White House yesterday was to host a meeting with Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and other tech companies to coordinate responses to the growing COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting was to be hosted by US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy spokeswoman Elena Hernandez said. Representatives of Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Twitter Inc, as well as officials from various federal agencies, were also to attend the session, Hernandez said.
APPAREL
Adidas, Puma predict losses
German sportswear makers Adidas AG and Puma AG yesterday warned that the COVID-19 outbreak would deal painful blows to their businesses this year. Adidas said its revenues in vital market China would come in between 800 million euros and 1 billion euros (US$907 million to US$1.13 billion), lower than the January to March period last year. Sales in China plunged by 80 percent in late January to early last month, it said. Puma said it “cannot quantify the negative effect,” but pointed to sales “severely affected” in China and other Asian countries.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tokyo Disneyland stays shut
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea yesterday said that the parks would remain closed through early next month over fears of the COVID-19 outbreak. Oriental Land also said the openings of new zones and attractions, scheduled for April 15, would also be pushed back to mid-May, as the Japanese government calls on the public to avoid unnecessary outings and crowded places. The announcement came a day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a 10-day extension of measures intended to halt the spread of COVID-19, including canceling, delaying or scaling back major events.
SINGAPORE
Tourism takes hit on virus
The nation is bracing for a harder hit to tourism than initially expected from COVID-19 as the outbreak spreads to more than 100 countries, impacting global travel plans, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said. “Now it’s really the fact that there’s a global spread of this virus and therefore we will have to re-evaluate certainly the numbers,” Iswaran said in an interview yesterday. Just last month, its tourism chief forecast that tourist arrivals and spending could drop by 25 percent to 30 percent this year because of the outbreak, making it worse than SARS in 2003.
RETAIL
B&M agrees to Jawoll sale
British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail yesterday said it has agreed to the sale of its loss-making German business, Jawoll, to a consortium led by AC Curtis Salta for 12.5 million euros. In November last year, B&M, a general goods retailer, wrote down the value of Jawoll’s 89 stores and put it under review. Jawoll made a loss of ￡15.4 million (US$19.9 million) in the year to March 31 last year.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan