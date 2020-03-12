Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) yesterday said it plans to raise its crude production capacity by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to 13 million bpd as a price dispute with Russia intensifies.
“Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the ministry of energy to increase its maximum sustainable capacity from 12 million bpd to 13 million bpd,” the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.
The decision comes a day after the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, decided to hike production by at least 2.5 million bpd to a record 12.3 million from next month.
The Saudi Arabian moves come after the collapse of an oil production reduction agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, including Russia.
The deal proposed by Saudi Arabia called for additional output cuts of 1.5 million bpd to cope with the severe economic impact of COVID-19, which has sharply reduced world demand for crude.
Boosting production capacity normally takes a long time and requires billions of US dollars of investment.
Several years ago, the kingdom had shelved plans to boost its crude production capacity beyond 12 million bpd after demand for OPEC oil declined in the face of stiff competition from North American shale oil and other sources.
DIFFERING OPINIONS
Russia on Tuesday said that it was open to renewing cooperation with the OPEC cartel even as its kingpin Saudi Arabia escalated a price row with Moscow by announcing it would flood markets with new supplies.
The oil price dispute broke out after OPEC and a group of non-member countries dominated by Russia — the world’s second-largest producer — on Friday last week failed to agree on production cuts.
Saudi Arabia responded by announcing unilateral price cuts. This prompted the oil price to plummet and fueled huge falls on stock markets around the world on Monday.
Top OPEC producers Iraq and Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia’s lead by cutting pricing for next month’s crude sales, while a reduction by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) paled in comparison to the kingdom.
Iraq cut the official selling price for its Basrah Light crude for buyers in Asia by US$5 a barrel for shipments next month, an announcement on Tuesday said.
That is less than the US$6 reduction for Aramco’s comparable Arab Medium grade. Kuwait reduced its selling price to Asian customers by the same as Saudi Arabia.
The UAE, the only major producer that still sets prices retroactively, lowered the cost of its four grades for last month’s sales by US$1.63 a barrel from January.
However, its benchmark Murban crude is being sold at a deeper discount in the spot market. All three producers ship a large portion of their exports to Asia.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
