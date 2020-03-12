Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak and a looming global economic slowdown, major Japanese firms are tightening their belts in influential annual wage deals that were hammered out with unions yesterday.
Setting the tone, bellwether Toyota Motor Corp yesterday said it had agreed to give workers an average monthly pay raise that is 20 percent lower than last year’s hike. What is more, base pay would not rise for the first time in seven years.
Major steelmakers followed suit and shelved base pay hikes, threatening Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s lofty goal of generating a self-sustaining growth cycle — a key plank of his “Abenomics” policies to stimulate the world’s third-biggest economy.
Photo: AFP
Over the past six years, major firms raised wages more than 2 percent each spring as Abe pressured businesses to boost pay to put an end to deflation and stagnation that has dogged Japan for two decades.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said that he would closely watch the outcome of the wage talks for a clue to gauge the price trend, as the central bank might expand monetary stimulus next week to counter the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus.
“Substantial wage increases cannot be expected in 2020 as base pay won’t rise much,” Nomura Securities Co senior economist Yoshiyuki Suimon said.
He was referring to base pay hikes, which determine regular pay that accounts for most of monthly salary.
Rather than lifting base pay, Toyota agreed to an average rise of ￥8,600 (US$82.09) per month for all employees, a portion of which would be invested in steps to enable workers to advance their careers, such as work experience in other sections and regions.
The average increase in the fiscal year starting in next month compared with last year’s ￥10,700 raise.
“Any negative impact to our current situation could have a significant impact on our workforce,” Toyota deputy chief human resources officer Masanori Kuwata told reporters after reaching the agreement with its union.
“Because of this, we opted to forgo raising base salaries this year,” Kuwata said, adding that Toyota’s base salaries are already among the highest in Japan.
Japanese major steelmakers — Nippon Steel Corp, JFE Steel Corp, a unit of JFE Holdings Inc, and Kobe Steel Ltd — said they agreed with unions to freeze base pay raises for two years from this year, the Nikkei business daily said. It marks the first time these firms have not hiked wages.
“Companies are turning cautious about base pay hikes as the new virus outbreak will exacerbate declines in profits,” SMBC Nikko Securities Inc senior economist Koya Miyamae said.
“As the virus outbreak deepens, labor unions are also losing momentum toward base pay hikes, and both manufacturers and non-manufacturers become half-hearted about wage hikes,” Miyamae said.
With the economy already teetering on the brink of a recession, Japanese firms have become wary about wage hikes that commit them to higher fixed costs.
Companies have begun to take a varied approach, with more withholding blanket pay hikes and shifting to merit-based wages rather than seniority-oriented pay in an effort to attract young and skilled workers, while restraining wages for the middle-aged and older employees.
Wage strategies have also been affected by diversification in Japan’s work structure.
About 40 percent of workers are now lower-paid part-time staff and contract workers — double the proportion seen in 1990, just before Japan’s asset bubble burst, ushering in deflation.
The growing army of low-paid workers has led unions to prioritize addressing the income gap between permanent employees and others, rather than broad uniform pay raises.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan