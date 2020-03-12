Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said profits plunged last year as it reeled from political unrest in Hong Kong, while it warned financial losses lay ahead owing to the spread of COVID-19.
The flagship carrier was battered throughout the second half of last year as pro-democracy protests raged for months in Hong Kong, sparked by widespread public anger at Beijing’s rule.
Cathay reported an attributable profit of HK$1.7 billion (US$218.83 million) for last year, a significant drop from the HK$2.3 billion it made in 2018.
Photo: AFP
The carrier warned of slipping into the red as airlines around the world suffer the huge travel disruptions caused by the rapid global spread of the coronavirus.
“We expect to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020,” Cathay chairman Patrick Healy said. “We expect our passenger business to be under severe pressure this year and that our cargo business will continue to face headwinds.”
The last time the airline made a loss was in the first half of 2018. It then embarked on a major overhaul that brought the carrier back into the black, but Cathay has found itself hammered by events beyond its control.
While protests began winding down in December last year and January, but before Cathay could recover, the coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread around the world.
International flight routes have been hammered with Cathay especially vulnerable, because so much of its business relies on the Chinese mainland and connecting Asia to the rest of the world. It has since slashed its capacity to mainland China by 90 percent and is flying 40 percent fewer routes globally.
Last month, the airline announced it was asking all its 34,000 staff worldwide to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave in a bid to alleviate a major cash shortage.
Hong Kong’s economy is currently in recession, battered by the China-US trade dispute, the protests and now COVID-19.
The territory has 120 confirmed cases of the disease with three deaths.
Cathay’s shares close up 3.14 percent at HK$10.06 yesterday after last year’s profits were announced during the lunchtime break.
Despite the profits fall and liquidity squeeze, Cathay said it still planned to take delivery of 70 new and more fuel-efficient aircraft by 2024.
The International Air Transport Association has estimated that the coronavirus outbreak would cost the airline industry between US$63 billion to US$113 billion in lost revenue from passengers this year.
