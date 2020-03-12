The Bank of England (BoE) yesterday unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent to 0.25 percent in a move to bolster Britain’s economy against disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Although the magnitude of the economic shock from COVID-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months,” the BoE said.
The cut was the first move to take place outside the BoE’s normal schedule since the 2008 financial crisis, and takes the bank rate back to the record low it reached after 2016’s Brexit referendum.
Photo: Bloomberg
Sterling sank by more than half a cent against the US dollar after the news of the first rate cut since August 2016, while London’s FTSE 100 futures gained 0.9 percent after the rate cut.
The central bank’s move also lifted sentiment in Europe, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures rising 0.7 percent and German DAX futures gaining 0.4 percent.
Last week, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada lowered rates, and the European Central Bank is expected to take action today.
The BoE yesterday also told banks they could tap one of their capital buffers to maintain lending during the outbreak, but warned they must not use the cash for bumping up bonuses or dividends.
Its Financial Policy Committee said that it was cutting the countercyclical capital buffer to zero percent, reversing a decision last year to raise it from 1 percent to 2 percent by the end of this year.
The release of the buffer would support up to ￡190 billion (US$245.04 billion) of bank lending to businesses, equivalent to 13 times banks’ net lending to businesses last year, the BoE said.
The BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority, which supervises banks, said it expects lenders not to increase dividends or bonuses in response to releasing the buffer.
Last year’s stress test of leading banks in Britain showed that lenders could still provide loans to businesses even during a prolonged economic downturn “as well as falls in asset prices much larger than experienced in recent weeks,” the BoE said.
“Temporary but significant disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies,” the BoE said.
The Money Policy Committee on Tuesday voted unanimously for the BoE to introduce a new term funding scheme with additional incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.
The scheme would, over the next 12 months, enable banks and building societies to access BoE funds equivalent to 5 percent of their lending to the real economy at an interest rate very close to the BoE’s 0.25 percent bank rate.
Additional funding would be available for banks that increase lending, especially to small and medium-sized enterprises.
The BoE’s move comes ahead of the unveiling of the first budget of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak yesterday was expected to pledge billions of pounds to fight the fallout from the coronavirus.
