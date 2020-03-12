Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TRADE

TAITRA delays trade shows

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) yesterday said that all local trade shows and exhibitions scheduled for prior to May have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That does not include Computex Taipei, which is to be held from June 2 to 6. The council, which postponed the Taipei Cycle Show and Taipei International Sporting Goods Show until May 14, said it would delay the Taiwan International Boat Show and the Taipei International Gift, Stationery and Culture Creative Show. The Taipei International Auto Parts and Accessories Show, AutoTronics Taipei, the Motorcycle Taiwan Show and the Taiwan International Fastener Show are to be rescheduled for October, it said.

EQUITIES

Revenue on exchange falls

Revenue of all listed companies on the Taiwan Stock Exchange fell 3.69 percent year-on-year to NT$1.094 trillion (US$36.35 billion) last month, the exchange said yesterday. Last month, 446 listed firms reported revenue growth, led by firms in the semiconductor, information services and automotive industries, while 495 firms posted declines, mainly dragged down by firms in the tourism and rubber industries, and some firms in the electronics sector, the exchange said. All companies listed on the Taipei Exchange reported revenue of NT$146.3 billion last month, up 3.89 percent year-on-year, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Zhen Ding eyes merger

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎), the nation’s leading flexible printed circuit board (PCB) supplier, said that its board of directors on Tuesday approved a proposed share-swap deal with Boardtek Electronics Corp (先豐), an automotive and telecommunications PCB supplier, as the firm seeks to improve its operational efficiency and competitiveness. The exchange ratio for the share swap on Nov. 11 is 0.2 shares of Zhen Ding for 1 share of Boardtek, Zhen Ding said in a regulatory filing. A larger-scale business would increase net worth per share and earnings per share for shareholders, the firm said.

REAL ESTATE

Huaku approves dividend

Huaku Development Co (華固) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per common share. The distribution is based on its record net income of NT$3.14 billion last year, which translated into earnings per share of NT$11.35. The distribution represents a 66.08 percent payout ratio and 8.67 percent dividend yield based on the stock’s closing price of NT$86.5 yesterday. The firm posted revenue of NT$19.82 billion last year, surging 327.33 percent from a year earlier, thanks to contributions from the Your Majesty (華固名鑄) complex on Taipei’s Dunhua N Road and the Delight Gallery (華固樂慕) complex on Bade Road.

TECHNOLOGY

Qualcomm start-up lab opens

Qualcomm Inc on Monday opened an innovation center in Taipei to foster a start-up ecosystem and deepen the US firm’s collaboration with Taiwan. The center is different from ordinary labs, Qualcomm Taiwan president S.T. Liew (劉思泰) said, adding that it is a public space where start-ups can discuss solutions and be inspired. Liew did not disclose how much money has been invested in the center, saying only that Qualcomm would provide technical assistance to start-ups, as well as training courses in finance and intellectual property rights.