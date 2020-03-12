TRADE
TAITRA delays trade shows
The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) yesterday said that all local trade shows and exhibitions scheduled for prior to May have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That does not include Computex Taipei, which is to be held from June 2 to 6. The council, which postponed the Taipei Cycle Show and Taipei International Sporting Goods Show until May 14, said it would delay the Taiwan International Boat Show and the Taipei International Gift, Stationery and Culture Creative Show. The Taipei International Auto Parts and Accessories Show, AutoTronics Taipei, the Motorcycle Taiwan Show and the Taiwan International Fastener Show are to be rescheduled for October, it said.
EQUITIES
Revenue on exchange falls
Revenue of all listed companies on the Taiwan Stock Exchange fell 3.69 percent year-on-year to NT$1.094 trillion (US$36.35 billion) last month, the exchange said yesterday. Last month, 446 listed firms reported revenue growth, led by firms in the semiconductor, information services and automotive industries, while 495 firms posted declines, mainly dragged down by firms in the tourism and rubber industries, and some firms in the electronics sector, the exchange said. All companies listed on the Taipei Exchange reported revenue of NT$146.3 billion last month, up 3.89 percent year-on-year, it said.
ELECTRONICS
Zhen Ding eyes merger
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎), the nation’s leading flexible printed circuit board (PCB) supplier, said that its board of directors on Tuesday approved a proposed share-swap deal with Boardtek Electronics Corp (先豐), an automotive and telecommunications PCB supplier, as the firm seeks to improve its operational efficiency and competitiveness. The exchange ratio for the share swap on Nov. 11 is 0.2 shares of Zhen Ding for 1 share of Boardtek, Zhen Ding said in a regulatory filing. A larger-scale business would increase net worth per share and earnings per share for shareholders, the firm said.
REAL ESTATE
Huaku approves dividend
Huaku Development Co (華固) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per common share. The distribution is based on its record net income of NT$3.14 billion last year, which translated into earnings per share of NT$11.35. The distribution represents a 66.08 percent payout ratio and 8.67 percent dividend yield based on the stock’s closing price of NT$86.5 yesterday. The firm posted revenue of NT$19.82 billion last year, surging 327.33 percent from a year earlier, thanks to contributions from the Your Majesty (華固名鑄) complex on Taipei’s Dunhua N Road and the Delight Gallery (華固樂慕) complex on Bade Road.
TECHNOLOGY
Qualcomm start-up lab opens
Qualcomm Inc on Monday opened an innovation center in Taipei to foster a start-up ecosystem and deepen the US firm’s collaboration with Taiwan. The center is different from ordinary labs, Qualcomm Taiwan president S.T. Liew (劉思泰) said, adding that it is a public space where start-ups can discuss solutions and be inspired. Liew did not disclose how much money has been invested in the center, saying only that Qualcomm would provide technical assistance to start-ups, as well as training courses in finance and intellectual property rights.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan