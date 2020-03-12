Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) reported an annual increase in revenue and net profit for the first two months of this year, bucking a downtrend in the industry amid high 5G spectrum costs and price competition.
The company’s net profit increased 11.5 percent to NT$2.27 billion (US$75.43 million) for the two months from NT$2.04 billion a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.81, up from NT$0.75 last year.
Revenue increased 7.12 percent to NT$21.36 billion for the first two months, up from NT$19.94 billion a year earlier, Taiwan Mobile said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company attributed the growth to the contribution of its e-commerce unit, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), which posted a 33 percent annual expansion in revenue, as people staying at home amid the coronavirus crisis shopped more online or on TV shopping channels.
During January and last month, Taiwan Mobile had higher earnings per share than Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) NT$0.73 and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co’s (遠傳電信) NT$0.44.
The company’s financials “show that the company is the only telecom that managed to increase revenue and net profit,” Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin (林之晨) wrote on Facebook yesterday.
Strong growth at Momo.com helped the company sidestep a slump in the telecom industry, Lin added.
Chunghwa Telecom’s net profit in the first two months fell 3.2 percent year-on-year to NT$5.64 billion from NT$5.82 billion a year earlier, while revenue fell 4.6 percent to NT$32.57 billion from NT$34.15 billion, a company statement said on Tuesday.
Far EasTone’s net profit in the first two months fell 2.03 percent year-on-year to NT$1.45 billion from NT$1.48 billion a year earlier, while revenue fell 5.5 percent to NT$13.05 billion from NT$13.81 billion.
Telecoms need to own between 80 megahertz (MHz) and 100MHz on the 5G spectrum to deliver high-speed data transmission, Far EasTone said last week, hinting that Taiwan Mobile might no longer be one of the nation’s big three telecoms after it secured 60MHz of 5G bandwidth in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band in the national auction, smaller than Far EasTone’s 80MHz of bandwidth and Chunghwa Telecom’s 100MHz.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan